BSC Sunday baseball games moved to Miles

Bismarck State College's Preston Riddle delivers a pitch during Tuesday's game against Minnesota Post Grad. The Mystics' games home on Sunday have been moved to Miles because of cold weather.

Bismarck State College's baseball games scheduled for Sunday in Bismarck will be played in Miles, Mont.

The Mystics and Pioneers played a doubleheader Saturday in Miles. Sunday's games were moved due to cold weather in Bismarck.

