BSC Sunday baseball games moved to Miles

Bismarck State College's baseball games scheduled for Sunday in Bismarck will be played in Miles, Mont.
The Mystics and Pioneers played a doubleheader Saturday in Miles. Sunday's games were moved due to cold weather in Bismarck.
Bismarck State College's baseball games scheduled for Sunday in Bismarck will be played in Miles, Mont.
The Mystics and Pioneers played a doubleheader Saturday in Miles. Sunday's games were moved due to cold weather in Bismarck.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hailey Quam fit right in with the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks this season.
Treysen Eaglestaff made Bismarck High School history on Saturday.
Treysen Eaglestaff made Bismarck High School history on Saturday.
Top overall seed Gonzaga muscled out of NCAAs by Arkansas; Houston ousts No. 1 Arizona; Coach K reaches Elite 8. Complete NCAA tourney coverage here.
Quality options were not lacking for this year's Class A all-state boys basketball team.
The Tar Heels had something to say about being called a "soft" team. UConn begins their ascent in their quest for their 12th title. Here's a recap of Saturday, plus a look ahead.
The Peacocks (22-11) became the first-ever 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in a NCAA Tournament string of upsets. Read and see the highlights here.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.
Get caught up on all of Sunday's NCAA tourney action, including Miami's upset of No. 2 Auburn, plus all the scores, the updated bracket and top pics.
All in all, it was a perfect season for Jayden Yankton.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.