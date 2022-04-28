BSC men's basketball coach Jim Jeske resigns

BSC COACH JESKE RESIGNS

Jim Jeske has resigned as men's basketball coach at Bismarck State College after two seasons.

Jeske went 22-30 during his second tenure at BSC, leading the Mystics to their first home Mon-Dak playoff game this past season since 2012. He was an assistant coach for the Mystics in 2001.

Previously the head girls basketball coach at Century, Jeske was the inspiration for the BSC's White Out Game for lung cancer awareness, a disease Jeske has battled personally.

Jeske currently is the principal at Pioneer Elementary School in Bismarck.

DEMONS' HINSZ TO PLAY AT NSU

West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Mia Hinsz will play NCAA Division II volleyball at Northern State University next season.

The Bismarck High product, a three-year starter, totaled 1,093 digs, 1,011 assists, and 120 aces in her career for the Demons.

Hinsz also earned first-team all-state honors, helping the Demons to a second-place finish at the state tournament last fall.

Northern State is located in Aberdeen, S.D., and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

