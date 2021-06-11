BSC inducts four into Hall of Fame

Spotted Bear scored 934 points in his two seasons with the Mystics, earning All-American honors in his sophomore campaign after averaging 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the 2006-07 season. Spotted Bear went on to the University of Montana and was named head coach at Little Big Horn College in 2015.

Ujiri played for the Mystics from 1993-95, helping head coach Buster Gilliss' team to a combined record of 47-16 record over those two years.

After averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5 rebounds in his sophomore season, Ujiri went on to play at Montana State-Billings. From there, he played professionally in Belgium, Germany, England, Greece and Finland, before returning to his native Nigeria as a coach for the junior and senior national teams.

Ujiri started his climb up the NBA ranks in 2002 as a scout, first for the Orlando Magic and then the Denver Nuggets. In 2007, he was named assistant general manager of the Toronto Raptors before becoming the first African-born GM in the NBA when he was hired by the Nuggets in 2010.

In 2013, Ujiri became executive VP and GM of the Raptors. In July of 2018, Ujiri made the much-heralded trade for Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, who led the franchise to the 2019 championship, the first and only NBA title won by a team outside the U.S.

For Ujiri, his renowned career began in Bismarck playing for Gilliss, who he considers a "father figure."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0