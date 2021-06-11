BSC inducts four into Hall of Fame

One of BSC's brightest stars returned to Bismarck on Friday.
Masai Ujiri, the first African-born NBA general manager, who later was the architect of the 2019 champion Toronto Raptors, was inducted into the Bismarck State College Athletic Hall of Fame. Ujiri was enshrined along with fellow Mystics basketball standouts Albert Hairston Jr., Steve Stacy and West Spotted Bear, who was inducted posthumously. The ceremony was held on a windy afternoon at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.
Stacy and Hairston starred together at then-Bismarck Junior College from 1980-82. Following successful individual and team tenures with the Mystics, both transferred to NDSU and played for coach Irv Inniger.
Stacy, a Bismarck St. Mary's graduate, averaged more than 26 points per game as a sophomore, while Hairston Jr. accounted for 22 points per contest. Stacy serves as the executive vice president for Great Western Petroleum Company in Denver.
Hairston, a native of South Bend, Ind., was blunt in what his time here meant.
"Bismarck State College saved my life," he said.
After graduating from NDSU, Hairston returned to his native Chicagoland area and worked for the state of Indiana as a reentry consultant in corrections. Now retired, he continues to work with youth in disadvantaged communities through basketball and track and field. In 2007, Hairston received the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award.
Spotted Bear scored 934 points in his two seasons with the Mystics, earning All-American honors in his sophomore campaign after averaging 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in the 2006-07 season. Spotted Bear went on to the University of Montana and was named head coach at Little Big Horn College in 2015.
Ujiri played for the Mystics from 1993-95, helping head coach Buster Gilliss' team to a combined record of 47-16 record over those two years.
After averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5 rebounds in his sophomore season, Ujiri went on to play at Montana State-Billings. From there, he played professionally in Belgium, Germany, England, Greece and Finland, before returning to his native Nigeria as a coach for the junior and senior national teams.
Ujiri started his climb up the NBA ranks in 2002 as a scout, first for the Orlando Magic and then the Denver Nuggets. In 2007, he was named assistant general manager of the Toronto Raptors before becoming the first African-born GM in the NBA when he was hired by the Nuggets in 2010.
In 2013, Ujiri became executive VP and GM of the Raptors. In July of 2018, Ujiri made the much-heralded trade for Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, who led the franchise to the 2019 championship, the first and only NBA title won by a team outside the U.S.
For Ujiri, his renowned career began in Bismarck playing for Gilliss, who he considers a "father figure."