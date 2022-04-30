Breckel rolls perfect game at U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships in Vegas

Bismarck bowler Jon Breckel rolled a perfect game at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Breckel's 300 game was the 17th of 129-day event at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

The 31-year-old Breckel finished singles play with a 760 series, leaving him 28 points off the pace set by David Jecko (788) of Whitesboro, N.Y.

Combined with his play in team and doubles competition, Breckel sits in seventh place in the Regular All-Events standings at 2,177 pins. Brett Cunningham of Clay, N.Y., tops the charts at 2,220.

It's the eighth appearance at the USBC Open Championships for Breckel, who was named the NDbowling.com North Dakota Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Breckel told the USBC media and public relation staff he's been bowling since he was five years old, encouraged by his mother Sonja.

"It’s nice to have her as a cheerleader and supporter. She has traveled with me to all my tournaments since my dad passed in 2008," he said.

