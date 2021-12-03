Brandt, Skalsky to headline youthful Beulah boys basketball team

The 2020-21 Beulah Miners missed out on state by one game last season, breaking a three-year run of making the Class B tournament.

With senior guard Trey Brandt (24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) back for his senior year, they're hopeful it's just a one-year abscence.

"It's our goal every year to get back to state and to win our regional tournament," Beulah head coach Jeremy Brandt said. "Last year was the first time since Trey was an eighth grader we didn't win the regional tournament. The kids will be motivated for that, and hopefully by the end of the year, we're in a position to compete for that regional title."

Headlining the Miners' roster alongside Trey Brandt is fellow senior guard Trapper Skalsky, who averaged 14 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season.

"Trapper played really well for us at the end of the year last year, and I saw a lot of improvement from him," Brandt said. "That confidence should carry over into this year. We're going to be asking him to carry more of a leadership and scoring role this year, because we did lose some scoring from last year."

Behind Brandt and Skalsky, the Miners don't have a ton of returning talent, so they will be relying their dynamic senior guard duo to help develop their teammates as well as lead them.

"We've only got two starters back, and we don't have a lot of experience behind those two," Brandt said. "We'll have to be mixing in some new kids, some inexperienced kids."

Brandt has a list of kids he feels should be able to contribute, as long as they stay healthy.

"We have some juniors like Tarren Larson and Jack Koppelsloen and some sophomores like Trace Beauchamp that should step in," Brandt said. "Kevin Gilmore and Seth Weigum should step in as seniors and give us some good minutes, especially in rebounding and defense to start the year. There may be some other kids that surprise us, but for now, those are the kids that should contribute early."

As an observer would expect when rostering talented players like Brandt and Skalsky, guard play is going to be a strength for the Miners.

"A lot of our kids are perimeter players," Brandt said. "We've got five or six kids that can shoot the ball really well, and I think that should be a strength for us."

Incoming shooting talent is necessary, because the Miners lost two of their better defenders to graduation.

"We lost Dawson Zuroff, who could guard a variety of kids," Brand said. "We're definitely going to miss his rebounding. We also lost Nate Battest, and he could lock guards up on a nightly basis. They both had several years of varsity experience and that's going to be hard to replace.

"We're going to have to find some guys that can do what they do. We're maybe not going to be as strong defensively without them, but we might gain a little offensively."

His team needing some seasoning didn't stop Brandt from loading Beulah's schedule up with teams that could make the state tournament this year.

"When you look at our schedule, we're going to be thrown into the fire quickly, so the younger kids will be challenged right away," he said. "By the first of the year, and when we start getting into our region schedule, we'll know a lot more.

"We travel around and play a lot of the better teams around the state, which is good for us because by the end of the year, we've usually been tested well. If the kids can work through the lumps at the beginning of the year, it can only help us as they get more experience."

Brandt isn't kidding about the loaded schedule, either. Their two games to start the year are both against teams that made the state tournament last season, and will play two other 2020-21 state qualifiers later on in the season.

"We start with Four Winds and play Rugby, Enderlin and Des Lacs-Burlington, and that's our first four games," Brandt said. "We'll play Shiloh (Christian), other teams from our region, and Minot Ryan. We like to challenge ourselves with our non-region schedule and I think we've done that this year, especially with the returning players those teams have back."

Beulah's region isn't a cakewalk either, and Brandt likes the look of the competition they will give his team as they start to get into their region schedule.

"A lot of teams that were right up at the top last year should be right up there again," he said. "(Dickinson) Trinity also lost some kids too so they'll have some shoes to fill. Hazen should be right there, Bowman should be pretty good, Beach is a team that could be a sleeper because they're getting some kids back from football injuries last year, so that could change their team a little."

When it comes down to it, the Miners will put their best foot forward, hope for some big games from their senior guards early, and then work on developing their younger players as the season goes along.

"Trey's played varsity for five years and Trapper's played for three," Brandt said. "We have some good kids to build around and hopefully the rest will be good contributors by the end of the year. Trey's good at picking and choosing when he needs to score and get other kids involved."

The Miners open their season against last year's fourth-place team at state, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, at home on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0