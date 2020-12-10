BPS, MPS set winter activities guidelines

With winter sports and activities beginning next week, Bismarck Public Schools has adopted guidelines for events in conjunction with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

In venues where capacity allows – like school gyms and hockey rinks – students from participating teams will be given two vouchers for parents to attend. BPS asks fans to arrive no earlier thatn 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and to exit the facility after their student has completed participation.

In venues where capacity does not allow for two vouchers per student, like swimming pools, gymnastics gyms, etc., vouchers will be distributed based on the number of participants and the seating capacity. In most cases, the vouchers will go to host schools first.

For all non-ticketed events – including middle school activities, ninth-grade and some 10th-grade basketball, spectators will be limited to no more than two per athlete. Arrive no move that 15 minutes early and it will be necessary to exit the facility upon completed of the event.

BPS, along with the NDHSAA, requires all spectators use masks at all contests. BPS also requires that patron maintain appropriate social distancing from other groups while in attendance.