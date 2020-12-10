BPS, MPS set winter activities guidelines

With winter sports and activities beginning next week, Bismarck Public Schools has adopted guidelines for events in conjunction with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.
In venues where capacity allows – like school gyms and hockey rinks – students from participating teams will be given two vouchers for parents to attend. BPS asks fans to arrive no earlier thatn 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and to exit the facility after their student has completed participation.
In venues where capacity does not allow for two vouchers per student, like swimming pools, gymnastics gyms, etc., vouchers will be distributed based on the number of participants and the seating capacity. In most cases, the vouchers will go to host schools first.
For all non-ticketed events – including middle school activities, ninth-grade and some 10th-grade basketball, spectators will be limited to no more than two per athlete. Arrive no move that 15 minutes early and it will be necessary to exit the facility upon completed of the event.
BPS, along with the NDHSAA, requires all spectators use masks at all contests. BPS also requires that patron maintain appropriate social distancing from other groups while in attendance.
When possible, games will be live streamed. Check the live streaming page on the WDA Sports web site (www.wdasports.org) or the BPS Live Stream Page for links to games.
Live stream cameras have been installed in the main gyms at BHS, Century and Legacy as well as at the MDU Resources Community Bowl and at the Sanford Sports Complex. Users will need to create a fre account to access the streams. Postseason events will require a subscription of $10.99 per month of $69.99 for a year. For events at a venue without a live stream camera, BPS will stream events as they are able.
BPS will continue to monitor conditions and guidelines of the North Dakota Department of Health, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the WDA and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Mandan
Mandan Public Schools also announced updated guidelines for the start of the winter season.
Social distancing should always be maintained and the use of face coverings is required.
When a student finished their activity at a sub-varsity level, parents must immediately exit the facility to maintain capacity restrictions.
Vouchers will continue to be required to attend all high school activities. Middle school and non-ticketed events will not use vouchers. MPS asks that only parents/guardians attend non-ticketed events.
Families may attend away ticketed events with a voucher. Vouchers will be provided for parents through the athletics office and coaches. Families attending are required to follow mask mandate and reduced capacity restrictions.
Non-compliance with any existing executive order may be reported to the NDHSAA office with potential penalties, fines and suspensions for the school.
MPS will be monitoring the impact of Covid on the community and hopes to increase attendance limits as the season progresses.
Activites will continue to be live streamed throughout the conference. To view opportunieies to watch online, visit https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/athletics-9517fe7d/live-streams-9ff6b477.
