The volleyball calendar may be a marathon, but the BPS Crossover is the closest thing to a sprint out of the blocks that there is to open a regular season.

After a nine-month offseason, the Class A season begins in full force as all 22 teams will compete in a total of 75 matches across four courts at two different schools over two days. Each team will play seven matches, hosted by Bismarck High and Legacy.

While the games count on the overall records, most teams enter the tournament still looking to finalize lineups and rotations, viewing this weekend’s competition as a way to evaluate strengths and weaknesses while getting a feel for what the rest of the state has to offer.

“Some years we go in knowing what we have. This year we don’t,” Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “We are playing around with a few different options. I have a number of middles, which is a great problem to have, but I’m just not sure where they’re going to play out or what type of offense we’re going to run with them. We’re still trying out some positions in the back row as well, so it’s an opportunity to play around with some things.”

The Patriots graduated four seniors from last year’s roster that saw them come up a fifth-set tiebreaker short of three-peating as state champions. Now, they are tasked with replacing Logan Nissley, whose trophy case of awards and accolades include first-team all-state, West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, NDHSCA Powerade Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year.

Century still has plenty of talent to turn to as they hope to capture its 10th state title. Senior Eden Fridley is one of them. The outside hitter was a second-team all-state selection in 2022 with 285 kills and 400 digs.

“We definitely want to be back where we were and get a different turnout this year,” Fridley said. “But we’re just taking it one game at a time and just getting back to where we want to be.”

The Patriots aren’t the only team on a revenge mission this season. Bismarck High missed out on state entirely for just the third time since 2007. But they bring back a surplus of experience and a large chip on their shoulders.

“They’re motivated. They want to prove people wrong,” BHS coach Brianna Kline said. “They want to show that they can get there and they are good enough to compete at state.”

The Demons graduated just two seniors from last year and bring back nine upperclassmen. Kline said she will use the tournament as a way to finalize the team’s rotations and assess any areas that need tweaking before the start of the conference schedule. As for now, the Demons believe their chemistry is their biggest strength.

“The girls on our team have played together for years,” BHS senior outside hitter Tayla Andersen said. “We know how to play together. It’s the most important aspect. Volleyball is a team sport. There’s six players on the court and you can’t do anything by yourself.”

While not an exact science, the BPS Crossover has given some insight as to who may be left standing come state tournament time. Six of the top eight finishers at the BPS Crossover advanced to the state tournament last year. West Fargo Sheyenne went a perfect 7-0 and went on to claim the Class A state crown. Century finished 6-1. Legacy, however, bucked that trend. The Sabers didn’t finish among the top at the BPS Crossover, yet finished fourth at state, ahead of St. Mary’s, Fargo South and Fargo North, who went a combined 18-3 at the tournament last year.

Legacy has one of the more senior-loaded rosters in the state this year with eight. Sabers coach Jen Astle looks at the tournament as more of a tune-up for the regular season rather than the start, even if the records do count.

“We preach really hard in our program that each day you have to come with that goal in mind of getting a little better,” Astle said. “I still kind of view this as a preseason type of thing even though it’s really not. You have your preseason phase, your regular season phase and postseason phase and each phase leads up to the next. I use this as more of a gauge as to what we need to work on and set our goals for the season.”

St. Mary’s also has plenty of seniors on the roster, but will use the tournament to establish a bit more chemistry after losing a handful of three-year varsity starters to graduation. The Saints went 5-2 at the BPS Crossover last year and carried that momentum to a sixth-place finish at state.

“Losing that many people and having the new people come in when they’ve played for so long, it’s a big adjustment,” St. Mary’s coach Erica Trom said. “We have a good core group of girls. It’s just trying to figure out what rotation works the best for them. We’ve been working on a couple different ones, but this tournament is really nice because you get to try out a couple different rotations and see what works well and who meshes well together.”

The BPS Crossover features a few state tournament rematches, highlighted by Century and West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday. Legacy and St. Mary’s will also get a crack at the defending state champion. Legacy and West Fargo meet on Friday in a rematch of the state quarterfinal in which the Sabers won a five-set thriller.

“It’s always fun to get to see those teams and what they have coming back because we’re just not as familiar with them,” Zastoupil said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to play with our lineup, see what works best for us, and see where are strengths and weaknesses are before we start the conference season.”