Virgil Hill attends Larks game

Denean Hill, left, Virgil Hill and brothers Jerry McLachlan and Rod McLachlan, both of Bismarck, pose for a photograph while at the Bismarck Larks baseball game on Wednesday night. Jerry McLachlan said he followed Virgil Hill's boxing career and attended many of his fights. "I've known Virgil for years. I went to Germany and France to see him fight. I've been to close to 20 of his fights," he said. Denean Hill said their next stop will be in Medora to visit Bill Sorensen and to attend the musical and gospel brunch. Then the Hill's return to their home in Santa Clarita, Calif., where they operate a boxing gym in Simi Valley. Hill was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012 after going 51-7 with 23 knockouts in his career. Hill also won a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics in the middleweight division.