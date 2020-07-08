Virgil Hill attends Larks game

Virgi Hill attended the Bismarck Larks game on Wednesday night.

Hill, a 1984 Olympic silver medalist in the middleweight division, was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

Hill, who grew up in North Dakota and fought in the state several times, had a pro record of 51-7 with 23 knockouts.

