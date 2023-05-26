Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chalk up another strong performance for the Bowman County boys distance runners.

Taylor Wanner led a 1-3-4-5 finish by the Bulldogs in winning a state 1,600 meter title on the second day of the state track meet on Friday at the Bowl.

Wanner, a sophomore, finished the mile in 4:20.56, followed by Keaton Olson of Kindred in 4:22.22.

Bowman County seniors Austin Wanner (4:22.83) and Caleb Sarsland (4:28.62) finished third and fourth, followed by freshman Jonah Njos (4:31.84).

“It felt pretty good to run with my teammates and finish it strong,” Taylor Wanner said.

One day after Austin Wanner claimed the 3,200 title, Taylor Wanner took the title in the 1,600. He wanted to take a tactical approach to the race.

“I thought it would be a good idea to go out a little slower so I could see where everyone else was going and to save something for the last two laps,” Taylor Wanner said.

Taylor Wanner took the lead with about 220 meters to go and finished strong.

“I just tried to go as hard as I could,” he said.

The Bulldogs scored 25 points in the mile.

On Thursday, Austin Wanner led a Bowman County 1-2-6 finish for 21 points in the 3,200.

Wanner said his teammates push each other every day in practice and at meets.

“It feels really good,” Taylor Wanner said. “We’re all cross country runners and we run really well together.

“We’re such a close family. It’s so fun to train with these guys. They make it so fun. After a hard workout, it doesn’t even seem like we ran hard because of how much fun we’re having. We’re just so close it’s amazing.”

The Bulldogs finished the day with another big performance in the distance events, setting a new state record in winning the 3,200 relay.

Gavin Lambourn, Austin Wanner, Sarsland and Taylor Wanner teamed up to finish in 8:01.9, breaking the old mark of 8:02.29 set by New Town’s Chace Hale, Robert White, Jalen Chase and Ryan Wheeling in 2017.

After two days of completion at the state meet, the Bulldogs are in second place in the team standings with 65 points, just three back of Kindred.

Another title for Hanson

For the second straight day, Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington claimed a state title.

After winning the 3,200 on the opening day, Hanson crossed the line first in the 3,200. It was the second straight state title in the event for the Lakers freshman.

“I was a little stressed, just because my legs felt a little bit heavier after the 400 prelims and I had never done that before,” Hanson said “It was a little different and I just tried to get in a zone mentally and make sure I was in the right mindset.”

Hanson finished in 5:18.72, one minute and one second ahead of Jordyn Thorson of Southern McLean. Madison Johnson of Carrington, who had the state’s fastest time coming into the state meet, came in third in 5:20.07.

Shiloh Christian’s Hannah Westin was fourth in 5:22.75 and Mashae Miller of Kenmare-Bowbells fifth in 5:25.05.

Hanson pushed through and won another title.

“Obviously, it’s a shorter race, you’re going to go faster but I just tried to remember to run my race and think about what I would run by myself when I’m pushing by myself at different meets,” Hanson said. “At the state meet, it’s going to be faster but it’s no different. I have to run, I have to push myself and ignore what’s around me. Just go with the competition and make sure I’m sticking in the right position and staying with the right mindset.”

Glaser wins pole vault

Gage Glaser of Dickinson Trinity won the title in the boys pole vault.

The Titans junior cleared 13 feet, 3 inches to edge Noah Mehus of Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg, who cleared 13-0.

For Glaser, it was a strong performance after a tough regional meet.

“Last week I didn’t vault as good as I wanted to, only went 12-6 but I just tried to stay positive, focus on the next event, the next height,” he said.

“I just had to ignore the wind. I think a lot of people might have gotten caught up in the wind to start with. Just tried to tone that out and vault my best,” Glaser said.

Glaser had the best mark coming into state with a 13-6 at the Last Chance meet a week prior to regionals.

Trinity swept the pole vault titles.

Junior Anna Clifton won the girls title with a 10-3, edging Brynley Coleman of Hatton-Northwood, who also cleared 10-3. Killdeer’s Danielle Dobitz finished third at 10-0.

Notes

New Rockford-Sheyenne junior standout Kelsie Belquist set a new state Class B, state overall and Community Bowl record in the girls 200 prelims.

Belquist won the first heat in a time of 23.99, bettering her own state record of 24.63 set in winning the state title last year. She’s the first North Dakota female athlete to run a sub-24 in the event.

Avery Harms of Shiloh Christian posted the fastest qualifying time in the boys 200 prelims, running 22.35. Carrington’s Logan Weninger is second (22.38) going into Saturday’s final.

Central Cass set a new state record in the girls 400 relay prelims. Mayzee Jacobson, Decontee Smith, Grace Lemar and Elise Wisnewski combined to turn in a 48.5, breaking the record of 49.66 set by Elaine Schwartz, Vanessa Cooper, Julia Svean and Beatrice Kjelland of Park River-Fordville-Lankin in 2018.

Hannah Senechal held off a late charge by Madison Johnson to help Rugby win the 3,200 relay. The Panthers finished in 9:53.28, with the Cardinals crossing in 9:53.34.

Micah Longthorne of Hillsboro-Central Valley won the boys long jump with a leap of 21-10.25. Hunter Hagler of North Star finished second (21-6). Bowman County’s Bohden Duffield (21-1.5) and Bishop Duffield (20-11) finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Kindred posted a 1-2-3 finish in the boys shot put. Jack Packer led the way (60-1), with teammates Riley Sunram (54-1) and Blake Houska (53-6) following. Kayedenn Rivinius of Grant County-Flasher was fourth (53-6).

Ella Olson of Fargo Oak Grove jumped 17-7 to win the girls long jump. Adlyn Eng of Central McLean was the runner-up, leaping 17-5.75.

Rugby’s Riley Bonebrake won the shot put (38-7), with Laikyn Roney of Oakes (38-3) second. Eastyn Gebhardt of Richardton-Taylor placed fourth (36-9).