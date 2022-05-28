 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bolibruch earns All-American honors for Marauders; welcome home event Sunday night

  • 0
um

BOLIBRUCH PLACES AT NATIONALS

University of Mary senior Tereza Bolibruch earned All-American honors at the NCAA Division II outdoor meet on Saturday in Allendale, Mich.

Bolibruch took seventh in the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.17 to earn All-American honors for the first time.

The Marauders finished with 15 points in the meet, topped by senior D’Andra Morris’ first-place finish in the triple jump on Friday.

A welcome home event will be held for the Marauders on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the University of Mary Fieldhouse. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News