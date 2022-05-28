Bolibruch earns All-American honors for Marauders; welcome home event Sunday night

BOLIBRUCH PLACES AT NATIONALS
University of Mary senior Tereza Bolibruch earned All-American honors at the NCAA Division II outdoor meet on Saturday in Allendale, Mich.
Bolibruch took seventh in the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.17 to earn All-American honors for the first time.
The Marauders finished with 15 points in the meet, topped by senior D’Andra Morris’ first-place finish in the triple jump on Friday.
A welcome home event will be held for the Marauders on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the University of Mary Fieldhouse.