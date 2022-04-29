Ziskie tip-in lifts Bobcats over Norsemen for 2-1 series lead

Making the playoffs was a massive achievement in and of itself for the Bismarck Bobcats.

After Friday's 2-1 stunner at the VFW Sports Center to take a 2-1 series lead over the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Bobcats are now just a game away from doing what even they might have doubted they could do when they started this run: Win a playoff series.

"It was a good hockey game, they were a good hockey team," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "A lot of character in this group. This has been a fantastic series, and it's what makes the playoffs so special."

The 2-1 outcome Friday was the second straight 2-1 win for the Bobcats, after they split the first two games of the series in St. Cloud thanks to a double-overtime winner by Ben Troumbly.

"Definitely a big win, double overtime, I hadn't been a part of something like that," Bismarck defenseman Jon Ziskie said. "That game was big, everybody chipped in, it was definitely a big win for the split, and now we're up 2-1."

Friday's outcome did not require overtime, but it seemed headed that way until Ziskie drove the net and tipped a Ryan Taylor centering pass over the shoulder of St. Cloud goalie Tomas Bolo with 1:59 left in the third period.

"Just a fantastic play, (the puck) kicked out to Taylor and it ends up in the back of the net," Sedevie said.

"We practice that a lot, I love driving the net in practice," Ziskie said. "I saw an opportunity, beat my guy up the ice, and Tayls made a great play and a good feed to the net and I got a stick on it and it went in."

For the second straight game, the Bobcats took the first lead. Defenseman Chase Beacom joined forward Adam Pietila on a 2-on-1 breakaway and Beacom slapped the puck past Bolo (24 saves) 11:04 into the first period.

"Our first period was really good," Sedevie said. "Our start was good, we had good pace. Both goals we scored, our D jumped up in the rush and got both goals. We work on center-lane drive all the time, but it's something we've always done here."

"Definitely big, we get a lot of momentum from scoring the first goal," Ziskie said. "Getting the first goal is big, but it shouldn't matter if they get the first goal, you have to play a full 60 and play like it's your last shift."

St. Cloud knotted the score at one apiece early in the second as they made a hard push to level the game and, after they scored, take the lead.

Brandon Lajoie got a fortunate bounce from a rebound off Bismarck goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin's pads and deposited the puck in the net.

"I didn't like our middle frame," Sedevie said. "We were just flat in the second period."

The Bobcats rode Nordin particularly hard in the second frame when the Norsemen were making their push.

After making 59 of 60 saves needed in the overtime win over St. Cloud last weekend, he came right back and made 38 saves on 39 shots against to earn yet another win.

Possibly his biggest save came midway through the third with the Bobcats on a power play, when he snuffed out a shorthanded chance by the Norsemen.

"He's been a rock back there, and when we've needed something, he bails us out," Sedevie said. "He's capable of making the big saves and I can't say enough about him. I almost couldn't watch, that's probably the difference in the game right there, for him to step up and make the breakaway save was huge and gave us momentum."

Special teams held the Bobcats in the game, particularly in the third period.

With the best power play the Central Division had to offer on the ice three times, including in a 6-on-4 scenario in the final 50 seconds, the Bobcats held strong and now push the Norsemen power play to 1 for 9 (11 percent).

"I thought we did a fantastic job, we pressured when we could," Sedevie said. "We've done a good job on them through three games."

The Bobcats suffered a potentially major loss midway through the third period, when leading goal-scorer Quinn Rudrud took a hard fall on a drive to the St. Cloud net and had trouble regaining his feet.

The unknown injury could well knock him out of the lineup for tomorrow's pivotal Game 4, depriving the Bobcats of one of their best scorers.

Despite the loss of Rudrud, the Bobcats leveled the play out after a brutal second period and started putting chances back on Bolo.

"Not sure right now," Sedevie said of Rudrud's status immediately after the game. "We'll assess it and see what happens."

After Ziskie's go-ahead goal, the Norsemen immediately pushed the puck into Bismarck's end, but got turned away by Bismarck's defense.

The Bobcats held the goalie-less Norsemen in their own zone for a while, but an apparent missed holding penalty on the Norsemen allowed them to turn the puck back up, and Beacom took a tripping penalty shortly thereafter.

"Boys handled it really well, we locked down and locked in," Ziskie said. "Boys locked it in, Oskar locked it in as well, and we kept the puck wide, locked down the d-zone, and made strong, simple plays."

A desperate but steady Bismarck penalty kill got two huge clears that ended the game, and gave the Bobcats a 2-1 series lead.

The teams return to action tonight at the VFW Sports Center, with St. Cloud's season on the line.

The Bobcats are well aware of the desperation the Norsemen will bring, having felt it for the majority of the second half of their regular season.

"Hardest thing to do is end a team's season," Sedevie said. "This group has done a fantastic job of staying focused on one game at a time, and that's the task at hand tomorrow night, we're two points away from moving on."

