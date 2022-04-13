Ziskie key to Bismarck blue line

Depending on the team and scheme, defensemen putting up points can be a regular day on the rink, or they can be a little more special.

As the lone defenseman on the top-10 scoring list for Bismarck, Jon Ziskie fits a little into both categories.

"For a 6-3 guy on the back end, he's an elite skater," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "He can get up and down the sheet. He's got the whole package and Niagara University is going to be getting a good one."

One of more than half a dozen Bobcats players to have committed to a Division I university since the beginning of the season, Ziskie serves as one of Bismarck's two captains.

He is also one of the few Bobcats to return from last season, though his role last year was not as prominent with an experienced roster at defense ahead of him.

"We had a veteran defensive group last year, and those guys moved on," Sedevie said. "(Ziskie) and (Chase) Beacom were the guys coming back from that group, and Jonny had played had played the most minutes last year."

Ziskie's been on a bit of a scoring run for the Bobcats since the start of March.

Over the 12-game stretch in which Bismarck has been making their final push to escape one of the biggest point deficits in NAHL history and make the playoffs, Ziskie has 10 points on two goals and eight assists.

The bigger of the two goals by far came this past Saturday against North Iowa, when Ziskie broke a recently-tied score and gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead they would hold for the final eight minutes to seal a badly-needed win.

"Z's been great for us all year long," Sedevie said. "He found a way to lead the rush. I don't know how it went in, but it went in."

The 10 points have given Ziskie double the points of last year. He had five points and 11 assists in the 2020-21 season and now has 32 in the 2021-22 season on eight goals and 24 assists.

"He'd probably have 10-12 more points this year without the broken arm," Sedevie said. "That speaks to the amount of talent he is on the back end for us."

Ziskie's broken arm during the exhibition season cost the defenseman time, and the Bobcats an important part of their power play unit.

The University of Niagara commit is tied for third on the Bobcats with three power play goals and leads Bismarck with 10 power play assists.

"He likes to create offense," Sedevie said. "You can see that not only from his power-play points, but his points at five on five."

Offense is important for defensemen, but their main priority is to keep the puck out of the back of the net.

Ziskie has as much of an impact on the defensive end of the ice as the offensive end.

"You can always work on your defending as a defenseman," Sedevie said. "It's hard work, but if you can skate, you can defend. It's all work ethic when you look at it, having a good stick."

As important as Ziskie is for the Bobcats, his career will extend beyond Bismarck after he committed to the Purple Eagles.

It's not an easy process to become a Division I hockey player. Both the coaching staff and the player themselves have to feel they are getting the right fit.

"Schools are hands-on, they're in our building, on the road, they put in a lot of time and effort," Sedevie said. "They do a fantastic job at that level and they have to put the work in to make sure they are making the right decision."

On-ice talent isn't the only thing involved in recruiting a player.

Off-ice character and information is a fair portion of that as well, and Ziskie has that character in spades.

"It's a feather in his cap that he's a captain for us," Sedevie said. "When he's your leader, you expect him to do the right things on and off the ice. Schools want good kids when they're recruiting them.

"There's a lot of potential there for him to make the most of it."

Ziskie's time with Bismarck is running short, as is the Bobcats' season.

All they have left in the regular season is to determine whether or not the Bobcats pull off a seemingly impossible comeback to make the playoffs.

Whether or not they make it happen, it's a good bet Ziskie will have been involved.

