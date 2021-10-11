Youthful Bobcats still finding their way

Sedevie doesn't think either of the Bobcats' special teams are where they need to be, with the power play scoring on just four of its first 33 opportunities, while the penalty kill has allowed eight goals so far.

"Our penalty kill has been getting better, even though we gave up a goal [Friday night]," Sedevie said. "The power play's not where it needs to be, and we'll be working on both of them this week."

There is some good momentum that appears to building for the Bobcats on the power play, and with additional work, some of the tough shots that goalies are fending off now might start finding their way into the net.

"We just need to settle down the puck and use our systems that we've worked out," Novak said. "We have to break in the right way and keep working on stuff."

Saturday's game against Aberdeen potentially foretold an improving Bobcats' defense, following the Wings' 4-1 victory on Friday.

"(Friday night), we got outshot, we didn't play very well at times, we played okay at times, but definitely not the way we played (Saturday night)," Sedevie said. "We changed a few things and I'm proud of the guys. It's been a tough start, so the guys are excited and it's well-deserved. We have to find some consistency with such a young and new group here."