Wings top Bobcats, gain split of weekend series after Bismarck won in S.D.

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WINGS REBOUND

Aberdeen, the North American Hockey League's runaway leader, bounced back from a Friday night loss to down the Bismarck Bobcats 3-1 on Saturday at the VFW Sports Center.

The Bobcats handed Aberdeen just its fourth loss of the season, 3-2, Friday night in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen took command in the first period on Saturday, however, on goals by Jake Goldowski at 5:28 of the first period and Michael Reed at 14:53. Natan Vertes scored the only goal of the second period to put the visiting Wings on top 3-0.

Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe spoiled Aberdeen goalie Jake Sibell's bid for a shutout with a power-play tally at 6:05 of the third period.

The Bobcats dipped to 26-17-5 with the setback, while Aberdeen improved to 42-4-1. With 83 points the Wings have a 14-point spread on the rest of the league.

Bismarck and Aberdeen play another home-and-home series next weekend, opening with a Friday night game in Bismarck. Game time is 7:15.

