Wings top Bobcats, gain split of weekend series after Bismarck won in S.D.
Wings top Bobcats, gain split of weekend series after Bismarck won in S.D.

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WINGS REBOUND

Aberdeen, the North American Hockey League's runaway leader, bounced back from a Friday night loss to down the Bismarck Bobcats 3-1 on Saturday at the VFW Sports Center.

The Bobcats handed Aberdeen just its fourth loss of the season, 3-2, Friday night in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen took command in the first period on Saturday, however, on goals by Jake Goldowski at 5:28 of the first period and Michael Reed at 14:53. Natan Vertes scored the only goal of the second period to put the visiting Wings on top 3-0.

Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe spoiled Aberdeen goalie Jake Sibell's bid for a shutout with a power-play tally at 6:05 of the third period.

The Bobcats dipped to 26-17-5 with the setback, while Aberdeen improved to 42-4-1. With 83 points the Wings have a 14-point spread on the rest of the league.

Bismarck and Aberdeen play another home-and-home series next weekend, opening with a Friday night game in Bismarck. Game time is 7:15.

