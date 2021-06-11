Wings end Bobcats' season

In a must-win game, the Bobcats scored first, but the next three belonged to Aberdeen as Bismarck's NAHL season came to an end Friday night at VFW Sports Center.
Braden Costello led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes, but the NAHL's cream of the crop scored two goals in the second and one in the third as Aberdeen completed a three-game sweep of their Central Division final series.
The Wings, who led the NAHL in wins and points during the regular season, advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinals next week in Blaine, Minn.
"Proud of our guys. Thought we played really well for 36 minutes," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We played physical, played hard. Just didn't quite have enough."
The 3-1 victory for the Wings was their 14th win over the Bobcats in the 15 matchups this season. In the three-game playoff series, Aberdeen scored 12 goals to the Bobcats' five.
"Eleven years doing this, that's probably the best team I've played against," Sedevie said of Aberdeen.
Bismarck grabbed a 1-0 lead late in an evenly played opening period.
Costello, who had 12 goals during the regular season, tipped a shot off the stick of Jon Bell for a 1-0 lead 17 minutes, 54 seconds into the period. Costello, a 6-3, 196-pound forward from Grand Forks, camped in front of Aberdeen goalie Jake Sibell and deflected the puck past Sibell. Will Magnuson also got an assist on the goal.
Aberdeen surged to the lead in the second period.
With the Wings buzzing in the Bobcats' end, a shot through traffic deflected off a couple bodies and landed at the feet of Will Arquiett, who lifted a shot over Bismarck goalie Ian Shane to level the game at 1-1 at the 13:23 mark of the second.
Less than two minutes later, the Wings went in front.
Jordan Randall deflected a shot initially sent in by Kevin MacKay. Shane had no chance on the redirect and Aberdeen was in front. Time of the goal was 15:18.
The Wings put the clamps on the Bobcats in the second period. The home team put just four shots on Sibell.
Aberdeen pushed its lead to two in the third period. Arquiett dug the puck out from behind the net, spun and found Jake Goldowski alone in front of the net. Goldowski didn't waste the time and space he had and banged it past Shane for a 3-1 lead.
Shane played well in net, stopping 21 of the 24 shots he faced.
Bismarck had a 9-7 advantage in shots in the third period, but Sibell stopped them all but one as part of a 20-save performance.