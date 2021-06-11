Wings end Bobcats' season

In a must-win game, the Bobcats scored first, but the next three belonged to Aberdeen as Bismarck's NAHL season came to an end Friday night at VFW Sports Center.

Braden Costello led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes, but the NAHL's cream of the crop scored two goals in the second and one in the third as Aberdeen completed a three-game sweep of their Central Division final series.

The Wings, who led the NAHL in wins and points during the regular season, advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinals next week in Blaine, Minn.

"Proud of our guys. Thought we played really well for 36 minutes," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We played physical, played hard. Just didn't quite have enough."

The 3-1 victory for the Wings was their 14th win over the Bobcats in the 15 matchups this season. In the three-game playoff series, Aberdeen scored 12 goals to the Bobcats' five.

"Eleven years doing this, that's probably the best team I've played against," Sedevie said of Aberdeen.

Bismarck grabbed a 1-0 lead late in an evenly played opening period.