Wings edge Bobcats in shootout

101720-spt-bobcats1.jpg

Nico Chmelevski (8) of the Bobcats brings the puck up the ice during NAHL action at VFW Sports Center.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Aberdeen remained undefeated with a 2-1 shootout win over the Bismarck Bobcats Saturday night at VFW Sports Center.

It was the closest game the Wings have played in 14 games this season, all wins.

Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe tied the game at 1-all for Bismarck at the 14:26 mark of the third.

In the shootout, the Wings won it 2-0. Clayton Cosentino and Payton Matsui converted for the Wings. Owen Michaels and Thomas Bergsland were stoned by Aberdeen goalie Jake Sibell.

Bismarck goalie Tommy Aitken was stellar, stopping 34 of 35 shots.

The Bobcats are back in action Friday, hosting Austin at 7:15 p.m.

Aberdeen 2, Bismarck 1, SO

Aberdeen;0;0;1;0;--;1

Bismarck;0;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. Aberdeen, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 4:40. 2. Bismarck, Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, 14:26.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: Aberdeen – Clayton Cosentino (made); Payton Matsui (miss). Bismarck – Owen Michaels (miss); Thomas Bergsland (miss).

Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 7-12-8-3--30. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 8-13-11-2—34.

Penalties: Aberdeen – 4 minors; Bismarck 2 minors.

Records: Aberdeen 14-0-0, 28 points, Bismarck 4-7-1, 9 points.

