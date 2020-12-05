Wings edge Bobcats in shootout

Aberdeen remained undefeated with a 2-1 shootout win over the Bismarck Bobcats Saturday night at VFW Sports Center.

It was the closest game the Wings have played in 14 games this season, all wins.

Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe tied the game at 1-all for Bismarck at the 14:26 mark of the third.

In the shootout, the Wings won it 2-0. Clayton Cosentino and Payton Matsui converted for the Wings. Owen Michaels and Thomas Bergsland were stoned by Aberdeen goalie Jake Sibell.

Bismarck goalie Tommy Aitken was stellar, stopping 34 of 35 shots.

The Bobcats are back in action Friday, hosting Austin at 7:15 p.m.

