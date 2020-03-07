UND, Bobcats post victories

Jacob Bernard-Docker netted two goals as the University of North Dakota clinched the Penrose Cup in style Saturday night.

The Fighting Hawks defeated Omaha 5-1 to clinch the NCHC regular season title and No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

Bernard-Docker scored in the second and third periods, while goalie Peter Thome pitched a 17-save shutout. UND held a 28-17 edge in shots on goal.

Weston Michaud gave UND a 1-0 lead after the opening period, scoring at 1:03 of the first.

Colton Poolman and Bernad-Docker made it 3-0 with second-period goals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Fighting Hawks (26-5-4) put the win on ice with two more goals in the second period as Cole Smith and Bernard-Docker lit the lamp.

BOBCATS BLANK WINGS

The Bismarck Bobcats capped off a weekend sweep of Central-Division leading Aberdeen with a 2-0 NAHL victory Saturday night at the VFW Sports Center.

Lars Christian Rodne gave Bismarck a 1-0 lead in the second period at the 14:09 mark. Assists went to Jacob Marti and Ethan Gauer.

It stayed 1-0 all the way to the closing seconds when Adam Stacho’s empty-netter iced it.

The Bobcats got a 30-save shutout in goal from Andrew Miller. Bismarck (31-12-8) climbed to 70 points in the standings, just four behind Aberdeen (34-11-6).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0