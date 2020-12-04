Unbeaten Aberdeen overwhelms Bobcats

Friday night he turned back 23 Bobcat shots, but it was not an easy night at the office. He faced 13 shots in a busy second period, and had a few close calls.

Late in the second period, Bismarck's Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe stole the puck and rattled a shot off the right post to no avail. In the third period, he survived a 2-on-1 break, a breakaway and a blast from the low left circle without damage.

Sibell said he's heard the pipes are part of the goalie's equipment, but he's not so sure of that theory's veracity.

"It's kind of a love-hate relationship with the posts," he observed. "Sometimes they bounce in and sometimes they bounce out. When you hear the pipes ring, you wonder is it good, or is it bad?"

Aberdeen, now 5-0 against the Bobcats this season, opened a 2-0 lead in the first period. On a mid-period goal by Fraser and a shorthanded tally by Payton Matsui with 5:28 to play.

Manty notched the only goal of the second period. A third-period turkey shoot quickly squashed any hopes of a Bobcat comeback.