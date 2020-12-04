Unbeaten Aberdeen overwhelms Bobcats

The Aberdeen Wings made it apparent why they're they're undefeated Friday night at the VFW Sports Center.
Clicking on all cylinders, the Wings overwhelmed the Bismarck Bobcats 7-0, sealing the deal with a four-goal third period.
Aberdeen garnered victory No. 13 while the Bobcats slipped to 4-7-0. The teams face off again tonight at 7:15 at the VFW.
Offense, defense, power play, penalty killing, goaltending, the Wings had it all.
Forwards Liam Fraser and Thomas Manty scored two goals apiece to spur Aberdeen's smooth-running offense. The Wings were 2-for-4 on the power play and blanked the Bobcats on four power play opportunities.
And in the net, Jake Sibell ran his record to 10-0 and lowered his goals-against average to 1.50.
Sibell, a 20-year-old from Isanti, Minn., has been outstanding in his first season as a full-time goaltender. After bouncing around with three teams his first year in the NAHL, he was a backup at Aberdeen last season. This year he knew he was going to be the man.
"Last year I probably played a little over one-quarter of our games," Sibell said. "I knew I was going to be the old guy, so I worked hard over the summer, and the hard work has translated into the beginning of the season."
Friday night he turned back 23 Bobcat shots, but it was not an easy night at the office. He faced 13 shots in a busy second period, and had a few close calls.
Late in the second period, Bismarck's Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe stole the puck and rattled a shot off the right post to no avail. In the third period, he survived a 2-on-1 break, a breakaway and a blast from the low left circle without damage.
Sibell said he's heard the pipes are part of the goalie's equipment, but he's not so sure of that theory's veracity.
"It's kind of a love-hate relationship with the posts," he observed. "Sometimes they bounce in and sometimes they bounce out. When you hear the pipes ring, you wonder is it good, or is it bad?"
Aberdeen, now 5-0 against the Bobcats this season, opened a 2-0 lead in the first period. On a mid-period goal by Fraser and a shorthanded tally by Payton Matsui with 5:28 to play.
Manty notched the only goal of the second period. A third-period turkey shoot quickly squashed any hopes of a Bobcat comeback.
It started with Manty's second goal, which bounced off a post at 2:06. Natan Vertes made it 5-0 with a power play goal at 5:16 and Jordan Randall lit the lamp a little over a minute later. Fraser capped the assault with a power play goal, Aberdeen's third marker in just under three minutes.
Tommy Aitken, playing in the Bismarck net in relief of Noah Altman, was charged with the final three goals.
Aberdeen is the defending Robertson Cup champion. The Wings won in 2019, and were leading the Central Division when coronavirus concerns shut down the NAHL late last season.
Sibell had no idea the Wings would start with a long undefeated run this season.
"We lost a lot of guys, but we've got a lot of good skill back, but I didn't expect us to be this good this early," the goalie noted.
He said the Wings are taking their unbeaten status with a grain of salt.
"Every night is brand new. I don't think anyone in our (dressing) room thinks about our record," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!