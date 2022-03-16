Taylor brings boost to resurgent Bobcats

Ten games left to try and complete one of the biggest comebacks in NAHL history.

That's where the Bobcats sit after splitting last weekend's games against Aberdeen, moving them out of the NAHL's Central Division cellar and within striking distance of a playoff spot.

"From where we started to where we are now has been a lot of fun," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. "My guess is probably zero as to how many teams could (or have) come back from being down 20 or 22 points (from a playoff spot).

"We've given ourselves a chance here when just about everybody had probably written us off. Until we're officially eliminated, it's not over and that's why we've had success and been able to get ourselves back into the mix."

The Austin Bruins, in a bit of a free-fall themselves, righted their ship enough to sweep North Iowa last weekend, which allowed the Bobcats to leapfrog the first team they have been chasing in a hunt for a playoff spot.

Now the Bobcats find themselves five points behind Minot for the final Central Division playoff spot, or if they want to dream higher, just six points back of Austin for third or seven points back of Aberdeen for second.

"There's still a slim chance we could finish second, though a sweep last weekend would have done us a lot of favors on that front," Sedevie said. "At least as long as I've done this, in my 12 years here, this would be the biggest achievement from this group since we won the national championship when I was still the assistant coach."

A large part of Bismarck's return to prominence in the playoff hunt is the return of forwards Ryan Taylor and Brandon Reller from injury.

Taylor is a three-year veteran with the Bobcats and has made a big impact almost immediately off his return from an upper-body injury. He's scored seven goals and added eight assists in the 10 games since his return, a 1.36 points-per-game pace.

"Adding Brandon Reller and Ryan Taylor back into our lineup around the trade deadline was huge," Sedevie said. "We didn't know if they could come back, but those two have really solidified our forward group."

Taylor's best stretch so far was a four-goal, two-assist weekend against North Iowa on March 4 and 5, which earned him Central Division Star of the Week honors.

Taylor recently became the third of four Bismarck players to have committed to Division-I hockey programs this season, signing with Clarkson University in New York.

"Ryan committed Tuesday and Quinn Rudrud committed Thursday to Fairbanks," Sedevie said. "Two older guys on this team that have been rewarded for what they and the team have done lately. Guys are having individual success because of our team success."

Two of Taylor's four goals in the recent series against North Iowa were power play tallies, an area the Bobcats have improved in recently.

Since Taylor's return, a special teams unit that had been operating in the bottom five has jumped up to 19th in the league, a respectable mark that can still improve as the players get more time together.

"Taylor plays in all three situations for us," Sedevie said. "He can do a little bit of everything and he brings a lot of value. The most consistent thing we have done is score goals, and getting both of them back helps our lines. He's one of the best goal-scorers in the league."

Now the Bobcats turn their attention to Minot, not only because they're the team Bismarck needs to catch to make the playoffs, but because four of Bismarck's final 10 games come against the Minotauros.

Minot has been a tough team for Bismarck to face this year, as the Minotauros have racked up a 6-2 record in Bismarck's first eight games against them.

"The last two games we played against them, I thought we could have won both of them," Sedevie said. "We outshot them both nights. But going forward, it's going to come down to will. Who wants it more. We have to find a way to sweep them."

Bismarck has two games in hand on Minot, which can allow the Bobcats to close or overtake the gap between the two teams completely if they go 3-1 or better against Minot, especially as the four games represent half of Minot's remaining schedule overall.

Three of the four games left between the two teams are in Minot, and Sedevie knows how important it will be for the Bobcats to improve their play away from home.

"Whether we advance to the playoffs or not, it's not going to be our home record that gets us there, it's going to be the away record," Sedevie said. "We have one of the best home records and came into last weekend with 13 points on the road.

"It was nice to have that bounce back on Saturday night to get the guys some confidence, but moving forward we'll have to play well on the road."

