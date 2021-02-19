St. Cloud skates to 4-2 win over Bobcats

The third period has been all or nothing for the St. Cloud Norsemen and Bismarck Bobcats this season and Friday was no different.

That’s why Logan Kittleson’s tie-breaking goal with two minutes left in the second period was more than just the go-ahead goal. It was the game-winner as the Norsemen beat the Bobcats 4-2 in a North American Hockey League game at VFW Sports Center.

Given the two teams’ records when trailing after two periods, Logan’s goal was destined to be the game-winner. St. Cloud added an insurance goal but it didn’t need it as any chance the Bobcats had to pull out a tie or win disappeared with Jonathan Ziskie’s checking from behind penalty with two minutes left.

Kittleson didn’t know what his first game-winning goal and third goal overall meant at the time.

“I don’t look at those stats very often, I don’t know about them,” Kittleson said.

The stats are … strange. The Bobcats are 14-0-0 when leading after two periods and 0-10-1 when trailing after two. St. Cloud, meanwhile, is now 5-0-0 when leading after two and 0-14-0 when trailing.