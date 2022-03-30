Spinnars Nordin settles Bobcats' goalie situation

The quality of goaltending a team receives can make or break its season.

Before Oskar Spinnars Nordin came on the scene, the Bobcats goaltending situation had come extremely close to pushing a normally competitive team completely out of the playoff picture.

A combination of Erk Forss, Ben Behrens, Aksel Reid, and Tommy Aitken had combined to play Bismarck's first 24 games of the season, in which the Bobcats went 7-16-1.

"Oskar has done a fantastic job and gives us a chance to win every night," Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. "I don't think we had that earlier on in the year. If you compare our first 30 games to our last 30 games, he's given us a chance to win every night and that's what you need in this league."

That foursome allowed a goals against average of 4.18, 11 games of five or more goals against, and a save percentage of .878.

Bismarck needed a reset in net and badly. They found it in a Swedish goaltender playing in Canada.

"I came here and watched some games before I started playing," Spinnars Nordin said. "The team has also gotten better at defense too, it's not all about goaltending, the team has built up a confidence to play better too.

"It's been fun being here and seeing the team grow, and I think we can beat any team in this division right now."

Spinnars Nordin played his first game for the Bobcats on December 10.

Since that game, only Behrens has gotten ice time in net for the Bobcats, starting and failing to finish a 7-1 loss to St. Cloud on January 8. Spinnars Nordin has played every game since.

"It's been great and this has been one of the funnest seasons in my career," Spinnars Nordin said. "We're having fun as a group."

Spinnars Nordin quickly embraced the team vibe of the Bobcats, and has worked well with the defensive corps.

"Aiden VanRooyan is a good friend to me," Spinnars Nordin said. "I feel confident with the whole d-team. You're close as a team so you're close as a team and having fun as a group."

An ex-goalie himself, Sedevie talked about what Spinnars Nordin does well and his philosophy about working with goaltenders on the Bobcats.

"He's not a prototypical goaltender nowadays, he's not 6-2, 6-3," Sedevie said. "But he competes and tracks pucks well. Goalies don't have to be monsters at the position if they can play the position the way they should."

Spinnars Nordin hasn't had a coach with goaltending experience like Sedevie has, and has enjoyed working with his coach on improving his game.

"It's been good for me and a privilege for me," Spinnars Nordin said. "He's played at a level I want to be at, he knows the position and knows what you have to do as a goalie and works on details."

Through 27 starts and a relief appearance with the Bobcats, Spinnars Nordin has gone 16-9-2 with a 2.83 goals against average, a save percentage of .907, and given the Bobcats the kind of steady goaltending they needed.

His work in net has put Bismarck in a position where if they win all six of their remaining games, a tall task with the tough opponents in their division, they will have erased one of the biggest points deficits in NAHL history to make the playoffs.

"If we go 6-0 we don't need any help," Sedevie said. "If you go 4-2 or 5-1 you'll need help, and that's where we're at. We haven't played badly as of late, our effort was pretty good this weekend, we led in both games and couldn't find a way to get two points."

Their targets to make the playoffs are Austin and Minot, who sit in the third and fourth place spots in the division with 59 points apiece.

Bismarck has two games in hand on Minot and one on Austin, which doesn't leave the Bobcats much room for error.

"You always have to play your best and be dialed in every game," Spinnars Nordin said. "We've been playing playoff hockey since after Christmas, so the pressure isn't anything more since then.

"I think we're more than capable of winning that many games in a row. I feel confident in the team and everybody is really focused too."

What also stings is that Bismarck has just two home games remaining, which means they will have to overcome a season of missed opportunities on the road (where Bismarck currently has an 8-17-1 record) to go no worse than 3-1.

"The kicker is we only have two games left at home," Sedevie said. "We've been better on the road, not quite as well as we've played at home in front of our fans, but it's been a work in progress."

"We have to play with a lot of confidence like we do at home," Spinnars Nordin added. "We have to stay dialed in, because the away crowd can get in your head."

Until the Bobcats are officially eliminated from the playoff hunt, Sedevie will continue throwing the best lineup he has at whoever is on the ice against Bismarck.

"Right now, every point matters until it doesn't," he said. "It's the situation we've been put in. We can return 19 out of 24 players, so when we either lock up a playoff spot or don't have a chance anymore, you might see some guys that maybe haven't played a while. But right now, we're trying to do whatever we can to get two points."

On tap this weekend is a home-and-home with Aberdeen, who sits in second in the Central Division.

The Bobcats are 6-4 against the Wings this season and have scored half of their road wins this season against their divisional opponent.

"We want to sweep Aberdeen, but we have to win the last four any way you slice it," Sedevie said. "When you add up the points, you gotta sweep North Iowa and Minot."

