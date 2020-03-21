Shutdown derailed a roaring locomotive

"We're all in the same boat."
It's a comment that's become threadbare from use as people assess the ramifications of the contagion concern that has gripped so many Americans.
Sometimes it's true, sometimes not.
For instance, in the realm of sports it's definitely not a workable viewpoint. You have teams getting an early out amid terrible seasons as one sport enterprise after another shuts down its season.
Then there are teams like the Bismarck Bobcats. The Bobcats were big losers when the North American Hockey League stopped the current season dead in its tracks on Tuesday.
Trailing Central Division leader Aberdeen, the defending Robertson Cup champion by 12 points, the Bobcats went on a sizzling streak. They'd won 11 of 14 games with two overtime losses when the NAHL terminated the season on Tuesday. That 24-point haul moved Bismarck to within two points of the Wings, 74-72, with eight games remaining.
The Bobcats had every reason for optimism with 13 percent of the regular season schedule remaining, but what might have been will never be known. The final chapter has been torn from the book.
Layne Sedevie, the Bobcats' general manager and head coach, pointed out that athletes hither and yon have taken a hit as they've been driven to the sidelines. However, not all of them played for teams that were derailed while roaring down the track at full speed.
"I feel bad for everybody, not just in our league but in sports in general," Sedevie observed.
"This is probably one of the best teams we've had in Bobcats history. ... You never know what could have ended up being, but this was definitely a special group," he added.
When the NAHL pulled the plug, Bismarck stood 32-12 with five overtime losses and three shootout losses. That totals out to 72 points, a pace that puts this edition of the Bobcats among the elite in the team's 23-year history. The 2008-09 team holds the record for wins (43) and points (88) in a 58-game season.
It's not as though the Bobcats can try for a redo next season. With an age limit of 20, NAHL rosters turn over quickly, and Bismarck will hit the VFW Sports Center ice next season with a much revised cast of characters.
"(Players aging out) is probably the toughest part of junior hockey," Sedevie said. "If you look at it, we lose a lot. That's part of the deal. ... I think our scouts have done a great job. The last couple of years we've gotten some great players in here, and I think you've seen the results.
"It's going to be a challenge, but those (scouts) have done a great job ... so I have a lot of faith in them."
Sedevie estimates that almost half his roster could be new next fall, with many of his current players departing for NCAA Division I hockey programs.
"We had 13 commit, 11 to Division I this year, and I think (total turnover) will be in the 13 to 14 range, so just over half the roster," Sedevie said.
Six Bobcats have committed to WCHA schools. They are forward Will Hillman and goalie Andrew Miller (Minnesota State-Mankato), forward Grant Johnson and goalie Ryan Ullan (Northern Michigan), defenseman Ethan Gauer (Alaska-Anchorage), and forward Austin Jouppi (Bemidji State).
Atlantic Hockey recruits are forwards Jacob Marti and Austin Schwartz (Air Force) and forward Adam Stacho (American International College).
Forward George Grannis has cast his lot with Clarkson of the ECAC, and defenseman Carl Fish is committed to Minnesota of the Big Ten. Defensemen Will Fisher (St. Scholastica) and Sam Martel (Wisconsin-Eau Claire) have chosen Division III schools.
The Bobcats gave Sedevie a roller coaster ride. Bismarck got off to a fast division-leading 15-1-2 start before leveling off, settling at 21-11-6. Their closing burst began with a 2-1, 3-1 sweep of Aberdeen at home Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
As far as Sedevie is concerned, the Bobcat turnaround is no mystery.
"We were starting to get healthy again," he noted. "We had a lot of injuries, which is no excuse because junior hockey is 60 games and everyone has injuries. To me the impressive part was we were still getting points in those (midseason) games. Once we got healthy, you can see what we were capable of. It's nice to get healthy at the right time of year."
Sedevie said Johnson, Marti, forward Tim Piechowski, forward Daniel Chladek, defenseman Willy Stauber and defenseman Carl Fish were among the injured.
"They were out substantial time, and some of the others were out a game or two, too," Sedevie said. "When you get that many (injuries) it gets to be tough."
Sedevie noted that when the Bobcats took flight at the end of January, they weren't picking on the league's struggling teams.
"We played really good hockey. ... To me one of the best things about this group is we had one of the toughest parts of our schedule (in February) and we had one loss in that stretch. That just shows what this team is capable of."
While it may have been frustrating to see his high-flying team brought back to earth by unforeseen circumstances, Sedevie said the league really didn't have another option.
"The league ... put a lot of time into that decision. I think they made the right decision. It's a no-brainer. Whether it's my team or Minot or Aberdeen or any other team, the kids are first and foremost. That's our No. 1 priority."
As the events of recent days settle in, Sedevie said he has mixed emotions.
"It's both (frustration and satisfaction). I'm proud of the guys and what they gave this year," Sedevie observed. "To look at it record-wise, this is one of the best teams we've ever had in this organization. What's frustrating is we would have liked the chance to bring the Robertson Cup back here. I think it's all summed up in the word 'disbelief,' but when you look at this situation it's got to be safety first."