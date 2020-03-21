Shutdown derailed a roaring locomotive

Sedevie said Johnson, Marti, forward Tim Piechowski, forward Daniel Chladek, defenseman Willy Stauber and defenseman Carl Fish were among the injured.

"They were out substantial time, and some of the others were out a game or two, too," Sedevie said. "When you get that many (injuries) it gets to be tough."

Sedevie noted that when the Bobcats took flight at the end of January, they weren't picking on the league's struggling teams.

"We played really good hockey. ... To me one of the best things about this group is we had one of the toughest parts of our schedule (in February) and we had one loss in that stretch. That just shows what this team is capable of."

While it may have been frustrating to see his high-flying team brought back to earth by unforeseen circumstances, Sedevie said the league really didn't have another option.

"The league ... put a lot of time into that decision. I think they made the right decision. It's a no-brainer. Whether it's my team or Minot or Aberdeen or any other team, the kids are first and foremost. That's our No. 1 priority."

As the events of recent days settle in, Sedevie said he has mixed emotions.

"It's both (frustration and satisfaction). I'm proud of the guys and what they gave this year," Sedevie observed. "To look at it record-wise, this is one of the best teams we've ever had in this organization. What's frustrating is we would have liked the chance to bring the Robertson Cup back here. I think it's all summed up in the word 'disbelief,' but when you look at this situation it's got to be safety first."

