Sedevie's life has been all about hockey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Layne Sedevie has always been about hockey. Except for that one time when he worked on a construction crew paving roads.

The Bismarck Bobcats head coach for the last 10 years, Sedevie was determined to not just make hockey a big part of his life, but to be successful in doing so.

You can say he has achieved those goals, even though the team he feels could have been one of his best had its season abruptly end due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“You can say I think we had a realistic chance of winning the Central Division and Robertson Cup,” Sedevie said. “I think you can say that every year and you might be outlandish at times. But I think it was true for this group. Just the way we started to play at the right time of the year when we started to get healthy.”

Sedevie certainly has been around long enough to know a special team when he sees it. He was an assistant coach in 2010, the year Bismarck won a national junior hockey championship and head coach for many playoff runs since.