The spring and summer months for most sports are when draft season arrives, and the NAHL is no different.

Bismarck Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie has been busy figuring out where his resources need to go when the NAHL draft is held today.

"We play every Friday and Saturday, so our scouts, they do a great job, and you rely on those guys during the season," Sedevie said. "This time of the year is my and Hunter (Laslo)'s time to get out and see players."

That work was highlighted by the team's two pre-draft camps this month. The first in Michigan and the second, which took place this past weekend, in Hudson, Wis.

"It's a group of players that come in and play, we start early on Friday and games go all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning," Sedevie said. "It's good to get back to the player pool and see where the talent is at before the draft."

Sedevie has already been busy making moves.

Landon Fleming was traded to the Oklahoma Warriors, while the Bobcats have added a few tenders that include forward Brendan Bottem, previously of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

"When you look at the makeup of what we're trying to do, we're trying to replace (the guys that left) with guys who have juniors experience," Sedevie said. "We're in a good spot with what we can return and who we have tendered.

"Landon's the only trade we've made so far, but there could be more trades made, I'll know fairly soon. You're flying by the seat of your pants trying to build the best hockey team possible."

Player moves weren't the only changes to the Bobcats.

The Bobcats added Greg Anderson to boost their scouting staff in the St. Louis, Mo., area and promoted Niko Kapetanovic to assistant junior manager from Director of Scouting.

"Niko's been with us for six or seven years now, and he's done a good job," Sedevie said. "It's well-deserved in what he's working towards and where he wants to go on his path in scouting.

"With adding Greg, you want to have eyes everywhere you can, and we got a good recommendation on him and we're excited he's able to join our staff in an area of the country that has a lot of hockey."

For today's draft, the Bobcats hold nine picks in the first five rounds, including two first-round picks: Bismarck's own at 15th overall, and a second first rounder from the Minnesota Wilderness at No. 25.

"We had a lot of tenders this year, and have been able to move some players and done a good job of gaining assets," Sedevie said. "That's something that's a little more behind the scenes that people don't see on a day-to-day basis."

Those picks are three slots lower than they would normally be, as the NAHL's constantly expanding landscape is adding three new teams for the 2023-24 season.

The Colorado Grit, based in Greeley, will be joining the South Division, while the Rochester Jr. Americans, based in Fairport, N.Y., and New Hampshire Mountain Kings, based in Hooksett, N.H., will make their debut in the East.

The expansion teams, according to the rules of the NAHL draft, always fill in the top spots, pushing everyone else down.

"With new teams coming in, having two first-round picks makes you feel better than having one pick and then having to wait," Sedevie said. "This is a good year to have two first-round picks. Five, six, seven years ago, we were at 22 teams, then we've been bumping up since then.

"The league's done a good job of branding itself, we've gotten good exposure from colleges, and there are kids from all over the world that want to come and play in the league."

Bismarck's draft capital is in direct contrast to last year, when it had no first-round pick and had just four picks in the top 100.

"Last year we didn't have our first-round pick, and when you look at the landscape, things change a lot from year-to-year," Sedevie said. "Last year in our draft, we didn't start with a second-round pick, so if that happened this year, we'd be waiting until the mid-40s to pick."

Two of the four players picked by the Bobcats last season, Jamestown, N.D., native Nolan Nenow and Appleton, Wis., product Evan Hunter, played roles for the team. Hunter's 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) ranked fifth on the team. Nenow saw action in 33 games, tallying three assists.

Similar results will be needed by the Bobcats this go-round, as several of their highest-scoring players departed for college or aged out.

"You sit in a similar situation every year, even though it's different every year with what you return on your roster," Sedevie said. "If you look at our roster and our needs, it's clearly up front. The big thing in this draft is forwards, trying to replace some of the guys lost up front."

Also complicating Sedevie's life is that seven players, including current Bobcats -- Adam Pietila, Michael Neumeier, Hunter and Nick Baer -- and three tendered players -- Gabe Kenne, Stephen Peck and Jack Kernan -- were taken in the USHL Phase II draft. Sedevie is unsure as to how many of the players will leave for the top junior hockey league.

"You're in limbo, because while our camps are going on, USHL camps are either done or still going on now or next weekend," Sedevie said. "You have to wait and see how they do and what kind of opportunity they have there, and making sure they know the opportunity they have in Bismarck with us and make sure they make the right decision for themselves."

All four current players would be tough losses for the Bobcats, they combined for 225 games, out of a possible 240, 49 goals and 91 assists. Neumeier and Baer would, if they return, form the basis for what could be one of the more veteran defenseman groups in the NAHL. All eight players rostered by the Bobcats at defense to end last season qualify to return.

"It's not often in a year where you can return all the defensemen on your roster, that's unique," Sedevie said. "Neumeier was drafted by Fargo, so we'll see what happens there. Our top point guy was taken in that draft, Adam Pietila, so what we can return on defense, what we're trying to solidify in the draft is at forward."

Even for the team that led the Central Division in scoring last season, more offense is always welcome, and will likely be a big part of Bismarck's draft focus.

Also worth considering a look is goaltender. The Bobcats expect to return late-season 1A goal Linards Lipskis, but they could use a backup behind him to develop.