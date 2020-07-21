Sedevie, Bobcats pad roster with 10 draft picks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With heavy roster turnover looming, Layne Sedevie took a big step in the 2020 rebuild of the Bismarck Bobcats on Tuesday.

Armed with 10 picks, the team's head coach and general manager selected eight forwards and two defensemen in the NAHL draft with a heavy emphasis on experience.

"The way we looked at it was we needed some veteran guys with Junior hockey experience based on what we lost, and we felt like we needed to add some depth up front," Sedevie said. "Between the draft and the tenders, we feel like we've added a lot of talent. We're very pleased."

Before the pandemic wiped out the tail end of the regular season and the playoffs, the Bobcats were poised for a serious push. In the 26-team NAHL, only five teams had more points than the Bobcats' 72. Bismarck owned a sparkling 32-12-5-3 record when the season was halted and ultimately ended.

Sedevie, who has been on the Bobcats' bench since the 2009-10 season, said the latest version was teed up for big things.