Sedevie, Bobcats adjust to different summer schedule

“We had 60 kids (last weekend), next week is our main camp. We brought in a few more teams. There’s going to be 12 teams at that one, it’s going to be a big camp.”

The NAHL Draft is set for Tuesday, July 21. The Bobcats’ annual Main Camp is set for July 24-26 in Hudson.

“It’s the circumstances we were dealt,” Sedevie said. “It does seem a bit cramped in July. Everything is kind of fast-tracked.

“We were dealt those cards, you can’t change them so you make the best situation of it you can. There’s a lot of work to be done here. We’re making sure we have all our bases covered.”

The Bobcats were 32-12-5-3, sitting just two points back of Aberdeen in the NAHL Central standings when the season came to an abrupt end last year.

“We have a decent amount of picks with the number we moved on last year,” Sedevie said. “We’ve got a lot of good returners coming back but we need a lot of new faces, too.”

The Bobcats need to replace roughly 17 players off last season’s roster.