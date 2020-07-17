Sedevie, Bobcats adjust to different summer schedule

It’s been a different summer for Layne Sedevie.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed up the normal offseason routines for the Bismarck Bobcats head coach and general manager.
The Bobcats moved their pre-draft camps to Hudson, Wis., teaming up with several other NAHL teams to see as many players in person as possible. The NAHL rescheduled its player combines and the Bobcats will be holding their annual Main Camp in Wisconsin as well.
“It’s been a different summer, that’s for sure,” Sedevie said. “A lot of uncertainty.
“We’re trying to get going, get back in the swing of things. Trying to build a hockey team.”
The Bobcats got a chance to see some players on the ice at the NAHL combines and they're in the middle of the first of two weekend camps in Hudson.
“Any time that we can see kids, especially with what’s going on right now … you try to see as many players as you can in a short amount of time.”
The week-in-and-week-out nature of the regular-season schedule makes in-season scouting a challenge.
“During the course of the year, playing Fridays and Saturdays, playing midweek games -- it’s hard to get out and see players,” Sedevie said.
“We had 60 kids (last weekend), next week is our main camp. We brought in a few more teams. There’s going to be 12 teams at that one, it’s going to be a big camp.”
The NAHL Draft is set for Tuesday, July 21. The Bobcats’ annual Main Camp is set for July 24-26 in Hudson.
“It’s the circumstances we were dealt,” Sedevie said. “It does seem a bit cramped in July. Everything is kind of fast-tracked.
“We were dealt those cards, you can’t change them so you make the best situation of it you can. There’s a lot of work to be done here. We’re making sure we have all our bases covered.”
The Bobcats were 32-12-5-3, sitting just two points back of Aberdeen in the NAHL Central standings when the season came to an abrupt end last year.
“We have a decent amount of picks with the number we moved on last year,” Sedevie said. “We’ve got a lot of good returners coming back but we need a lot of new faces, too.”
The Bobcats need to replace roughly 17 players off last season’s roster.
“We have a good group coming back, which is always nice” Sedevie said. “We had three extra supplemental picks. We signed some tenders, now we’re in the draft process to get to a 23- to 25-man roster.”
Sedevie is planning for a traditional mid-September NAHL Showcase to open the season, but like everyone else, the NAHL is in wait and see mode with the pandemic.
“The league has been having meetings, trying to stay on top of things. There’s no other way to do it,” Sedevie said. “Our owner’s been involved with the league meetings. You look back at how abruptly it stopped, but the safety of everybody -- that’s what’s important. That’s where we’re at.”
