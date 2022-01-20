Rudrud finds groove for Bobcats in final season of junior hockey

Quinn Rudrud is used to the ebbs and flows of junior hockey.

The Farmington, Minn., product started in the USHL with the Waterloo (Iowa) Black Hawks, but it’s in Bismarck where he found a home.

The Bobcats’ leading goal scorer with 12, the 20-year-old Rudrud is trying soak it all up in his final season.

“There’s definitely a lot of ups and downs, but the more you go through it and the more you learn, the more comfortable you get with everything,” he said. “You go through tough times where you might question yourself or what you’re doing, but in the end it makes you better both as a hockey player and as a person.”

When Rudrud and Waterloo parted ways, Bobcats head scout Nico Kapetanovic, who had a previous connection with Rudrud, reached out. He also had a friend, Ethan Gauer, who played previously in the Capital City.

“He gave me a lot of good advice and I just trusted my heart and I’ve loved being in Bismarck ever since,” Rudrud said.

There have been plenty of ups and downs this season. With a largely new roster, and injuries to key players, the Bobcats started slowly and were on the verge of being buried in the NAHL’s difficult Central Division standings.

Things have begun to turn, however. The Bobcats have won three of their last four games and are within shouting distance of a top 4 spot in the division with 26 games still to go.

“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of new faces and we were battling some injuries, but we always knew that if we could get everybody healthy, we could beat anybody who was in front of us,” Rudrud said. “We’re going to compete to the end. There’s still a lot of hockey left.”

Layne Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bobcats, is preaching exactly that to his team.

“At the end of the day, until you’re mathematically eliminated, you still have a chance,” Sedevie said. “One of the unique things about Junior hockey and our league is, every game you play is against a team in your division. If you put six, eight wins in a row together, you’re probably gonna find yourself in the playoffs. That is the objective.

“You still need to take it one game at a time. That’s the message to our guys. We can’t put the cart before the horse.”

That continues this weekend at VFW Sports Center against North Iowa, which currently is 10 points head of the Bobcats for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Puck drop both nights is at 7:15 p.m.

If the Bobcats are to make a run, Rudrud will be a big part of it. He has eight assists to go with his 12 goals.

“At the beginning of the season, he was one of the guys coming back with experience. Him and Jon Ziskie and Nico Chmelevski, we were counting on those guys to lead us,” Sedevie said. “When (Quinn) plays with speed, when he uses his speed to get up the sheet, he’s very effective, and I think we’ve seen that more consistently of late.”

Rudrud hopes to play college hockey, ideally somewhere in Minnesota, next year. Sedevie believes Rudrud has the talent to do so. However, he knows success in juniors is key to getting an opportunity.

“I’ve talked to some schools in the past, but it’s kinda slowed down. I need to be on the top of my game and probably as important as anything is to help our team win,” Rudrud said. “Colleges want players that come from winning programs. The Bobcats have had a lot of success through the years and we’re trying to get this team back to where we should be and I feel like we can.”

Rudrud has shown the ability to adapt during his young career. As a high school sophomore he was a little guy, 5-foot-5, but soon sprouted to his current height of 6-2. Using that is his advantage is something he’s working on.

“Working harder on the walls, using my body to my advantage, jumping into the D-zone to help win battles, those are things I want to improve on,” he said.

Off the ice, he’s plenty busy as well. He works as a teacher’s aide at Liberty Elementary in Bismarck and enjoys playing poker and golf with teammates.

“It’s a lot of fun hanging out with teammates off the ice. We compete in pretty much in everything we do, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Rudrud, who lives with Tim and Anga Miller. “It’s been a great experience playing here. Just really looking forward to the rest of the season and seeing what we can get done.”

