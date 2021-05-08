 Skip to main content
Rodne nets hat trick in Bobcats' win over Minot
Lars Rodne, left, had a hat trick for the Bismarck Bobcats in their 6-3 NAHL win over the Minot Minotauros on Saturday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

MINOT – Lars Rodne scored a hat trick as the Bismarck Bobcats wrapped up a road sweep of the Minot Minotauros 6-3 on Saturday night at Maysa Arena.

Rodne scored the game’s opening goal at 9:42 of the first period. Minot evened it up on Kyle Kukkonen’s power-play tally at 18:02.

Rodne struck twice, 36 seconds apart, early in the second to make it 3-1 and Nico Chmelevski added a third goal 41 seconds later for a 4-1 Bismarck lead.

Minot’s Blaine Warnert scored on the power play and Ben Trombly added a third-period insurance goal for the Bobcats. Eddie Shepler tacked on an empty-netter with 37 seconds remaining.

Ian Shane stopped 26 shots for the Bobcats while Keenan Rancier had 22 saves for Minot.

Minot fell to 23-24-7 while Bismarck improved to 29-19-6.

The Bobcats wrap up the regular season next weekend with a pair of games against the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minn.

Bismarck 6, Minot 3

Bismarck;1;3;2;--;6

Minot;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. Bismarck, Lars Rodne (Eddie Shepler, Quinn Rudrud), 9:42. 2. Minot, Kyle Kukkonen (Jay Buchholz, Brett Roloson), 18:02.

Second period: 3. Bismarck, Rodne (Ryan Taylor, Rudrud), 1:19. 4. Bismarck, Rodne (Ryan Taylor), 1:55. 5. Nico Chmelevski, 2:36. 6. Brett Roloson (Ethan Schmunk, Kukkonen), 15:05 (PP).

Third period: 7. Minot, Blaine Warnert (Jay Buchholz), 1:10 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly (Braden Costello), 5:43. 9. Eddie Shepler (Rudrud), 19:23 (EN).

Goalie saves: Bismarck – Ian Shane 10-5-11--26. Minot – Keenan Rancier 6-10-6-22.

Penalties: Bismarck – 8 for 45 minutes. Minot 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 29-19-6 64 points; Minot 23-23-8 54 points.

