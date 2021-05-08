Rodne nets hat trick in Bobcats' win over Minot

MINOT – Lars Rodne scored a hat trick as the Bismarck Bobcats wrapped up a road sweep of the Minot Minotauros 6-3 on Saturday night at Maysa Arena.

Rodne scored the game’s opening goal at 9:42 of the first period. Minot evened it up on Kyle Kukkonen’s power-play tally at 18:02.

Rodne struck twice, 36 seconds apart, early in the second to make it 3-1 and Nico Chmelevski added a third goal 41 seconds later for a 4-1 Bismarck lead.

Minot’s Blaine Warnert scored on the power play and Ben Trombly added a third-period insurance goal for the Bobcats. Eddie Shepler tacked on an empty-netter with 37 seconds remaining.

Ian Shane stopped 26 shots for the Bobcats while Keenan Rancier had 22 saves for Minot.

Minot fell to 23-24-7 while Bismarck improved to 29-19-6.

The Bobcats wrap up the regular season next weekend with a pair of games against the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minn.

