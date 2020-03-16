You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Remainder of NAHL season canceled, playoffs not ruled out
alert

Remainder of NAHL season canceled, playoffs not ruled out

{{featured_button_text}}
bb

The North American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of its season, according to commissioner Mark Frankenfeld.

The Bismarck Bobcats are a member of the NAHL. The regular season was to conclude on April 4.

In the release, Frankenfeld left open the possibility of playing the Robertson Cup Championship, although no specifics were given.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News