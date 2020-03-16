Remainder of NAHL season canceled, playoffs not ruled out

The North American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of its season, according to commissioner Mark Frankenfeld.
The Bismarck Bobcats are a member of the NAHL. The regular season was to conclude on April 4.
In the release, Frankenfeld left open the possibility of playing the Robertson Cup Championship, although no specifics were given.
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
