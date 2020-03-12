Red-hot Bobcats in wait-and-see mode

Bismarck Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie should be getting the Bobcats ready for a big North American Hockey League series with the division-leading Aberdeen Wings.

Instead, he’s spending the day letting the Bobcats know the details of Thursday’s decision to suspend the season for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NAHL was one of several hockey leagues to postpone the season out of an abundance of caution. The National Hockey League and the United States Hockey League announced earlier they, too, were suspending play.

“Safety first, that’s where we’re at,” Sedevie said, indicating he had just been informed. “The season has been put on pause. I don’t really know the details. I think it will be a two-week pause and then we’ll see how things shake out.”

The break couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Bobcats, who had survived an injury-filled January to get within two points of the Wings. The two were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Aberdeen.

The Wings lead the division with 74 points with Bismarck right behind at 72.

No Bobcat player was hotter than goalie Evan Miller, who had gone 9-0-1 in his last 10 games.

