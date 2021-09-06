Quick turnaround for Sedevie, Bobcats as NAHL season quickly approaches

It was a condensed offseason for the Bismarck Bobcats, but it’s almost time to hit the ice again.

The NAHL season extended into late June, with Bismarck advancing to the Central Division finals. By the time the Bobcats finished their postseason run on June 11, it was time for head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie to hit the ground running in preparation for the 2021-22 season.

The Bobcats opened camp last week. With two exhibition games against Minot set for this weekend in Dickinson and Watford City and the NAHL Showcase dropping the puck on the season on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the usual summer pace has been accelerated.

“It was a short break and then right back at it again,” Sedevie said.

Still, the usual offsesason camps and NAHL draft helped restock a roster that returns seven players from last year’s team that won 29 games and an opening-round playoff series.

“I think it’s been pretty flawless,” Sedevie said. “Everybody was put in the same boat. I think we were fortunate to be able to play 56 games last year. You look across the sports platform and I think the league did a great job. It’s crunched the offseason a bit but last year presented new circumstances no one had dealt with before.”