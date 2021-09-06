Quick turnaround for Sedevie, Bobcats as NAHL season quickly approaches

It was a condensed offseason for the Bismarck Bobcats, but it’s almost time to hit the ice again.
The NAHL season extended into late June, with Bismarck advancing to the Central Division finals. By the time the Bobcats finished their postseason run on June 11, it was time for head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie to hit the ground running in preparation for the 2021-22 season.
The Bobcats opened camp last week. With two exhibition games against Minot set for this weekend in Dickinson and Watford City and the NAHL Showcase dropping the puck on the season on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the usual summer pace has been accelerated.
“It was a short break and then right back at it again,” Sedevie said.
Still, the usual offsesason camps and NAHL draft helped restock a roster that returns seven players from last year’s team that won 29 games and an opening-round playoff series.
“I think it’s been pretty flawless,” Sedevie said. “Everybody was put in the same boat. I think we were fortunate to be able to play 56 games last year. You look across the sports platform and I think the league did a great job. It’s crunched the offseason a bit but last year presented new circumstances no one had dealt with before.”
The Bobcats reported to camp last week, getting under way with testing at Sanford Power and getting the players on the ice at the VFW Sports Center. This week they’ll be getting into their normal schedule, with workouts in the morning before hitting the ice.
“It’s been good so far,” Sedevie said. “The work ethic has been good, which is nice to see. We’ll really dive into it this week and have a couple of days to dive into our systems before the exhibitions.”
The Bobcats will play the Minotauros on Friday in Dickinson and Saturday in Watford City. That doesn’t leave a lot of time before the puck drops in Blaine, Minn. The Bobcats face the Northeast Generals on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
“It’ll be a short turnaround after the exhibition games,” Sedevie said. “We’ll make cuts on Monday and the bus will leave on Tuesday.”
They’ll also tangle with the Maine Nordiques, Corpus Christi IceRays and Springfield Jr. Blues in the season-opening event at the Super Rink.
The Bobcats travel to St. Cloud for a weekend series with the Norsemen on Sept. 24-25 before a home-and-home with the Minotauros on Oct. 1-2, playing at the VFW Sports Center on Friday night in their home opener before heading north to Maysa Arena on Saturday.
The Bobcats will have a different look this season.
“We lost a lot, pretty much the whole D corps, a lot of guys up front,” Sedevie said.
Among the returning veterans are Jon Ziskie (5 goals, 11 assists for 16 points last year), Nico Chmelevski (6-4 – 10), Ben Troumbly (6-13 – 19), Quinn Rudrud (4-9 – 13), Patrick Johnson (5-3 – 8) and Eddie Shepler (2-1 – 3).
“We have some good pieces there,” Sedevie said. “We’re expecting those guys to lead the way early. We have some guys who are rookies we are hoping will have an impact.
The Bobcats also went into the NAHL draft with the rights to seven tendered players and added four defenseman, two forwards and a goaltender with their draft picks.
There are three goaltenders in camp, including Tommy Aitken, who went 9-7-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with one shutout last season.
“We definitely have some talent up front,” Sedevie said. “Last year we could score goals but we were inconsistent. On defense, we have some big guys. We went after defense a lot in the draft and tenders. We’ve got some bigger guys. It’s a new look for us back there. If we can keep guys outside, play physical, I think we’ll be really good defensively.”