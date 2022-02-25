Power play goal ices Bobcats win

Needing every win they can get in their hunt for the playoffs, the Bismarck Bobcats helped their own cause by knocking off the Austin Bruins 6-3 Friday night.

Home-ice advantage has been big in this series, with Austin winning both two-game series on its home ice and Bismarck continuing its good play at the VFW Sports Center by winning its third home game in the set.

"I thought we were pretty solid until about seven minutes left," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "That's how fast the game can change. They got us in their building and now we have to finish the job."

Key to the victory was a third period power-play goal by Jon Ziskie, which pushed Bismarck's lead from 4-3 to 5-3 with just under four minutes left.

Bismarck's power play has struggled this season, entering the night in the bottom five in the NAHL with a 15.1 percent conversion rate.

But when they needed a goal in this one, the power-play was there.

"Our power play hasn't been good all year," Sedevie said. "We've had good looks, but that was a big answer for us. Finally they came through."

Leading goal-scorer Quinn Rudrud was dangerous as usual for the Bobcats. Rudrud scored both of Bismarck's first two goals to give the hometown squad the early lead.

A Tyler Ryder goal for the Bruins cut into Bismarck's lead for a short while, but Ben Troumbly restored the two-goal lead with his seventh of the season.

"I thought that line was great, Quinn was great," Sedevie said. "He's been our best player for a while. He struggled to start the year, but I can't say enough about him right now."

Bismarck took the first three-goal lead of the night midway through the second, with a drive to the net by Patrick Johnson and Owen Michaels being finished off by Adam Pietila knocking home the loose rebound.

"I thought Austin outworked and outplayed us," Sedevie said. "I thought we struggled, but we found a way to come out on top that period, but it wasn't a great period."

After being stymied in the second and for much of the third, Austin went on the game's first power play less than two minutes into the third. They didn't score, but turned momentum heavily in its favor, and spent much of the first 10 minutes of play in the third either in Bismarck's zone or quickly moving out of their own and on towards the Bobcats' end.

That momentum was eventually capitalized on when the Bruins forced two defensive zone turnovers on back-to-back shifts that each turned into goals, with Frank Tafelski and Braidan Simmons-Fischer beating Oskar Spinnars Nordin.

"(Austin) is in second place for a reason, they're a good hockey team and have good players," Sedevie said. "If you take things for granted, that's how fast things can change.

"We just have to make good, hard plays, you have to be able to manage the puck and we didn't do a good job of that."

With the game suddenly tightened up at 4-3, Bismarck got its own power play less than a minute after Austin's two-goal surge.

It momentarily seemed as though the Bobcats would be stymied more by the goal itself than Austin goalie Ethan Robertson, as they hit both the crossbar and a post in the span of about seven seconds.

But they stuck with it, and Ziskie's shot from the point shortly after both iron strikers snuck through a crazy amount of traffic and hit twine.

"We've had good looks, our power play has looked okay as of late," Sedevie said. "We hit crossbar, it comes cross-seam, we hit post. Thankfully we had good traffic in front and Ziskie got one through."

Brandon Reller concluded the scoring for both sides, beating Robertson with 4:01 to play to restore Bismarck's three-goal lead.

"We made some nice plays," Sedevie said. "That's what we've done lately, guys have been opportunistic. We'd like to have a little more established zone time, but guys made nice plays and scored big goals."

The win helps Bismarck keep pace with fifth-place North Iowa and closes the gap slightly on fourth-place Minot (48 points), which Bismarck must overtake in the final 15 games of the season to earn a playoff spot.

"We've had a lot of learning experiences, and to me that's fighting adversity," Sedevie said. "There's been a lot of ups and downs this year. We're going to fight a lot more, but we earned some character tonight."

