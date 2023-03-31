Snake-bitten might have been under-selling Bismarck's recent struggles offensively as they battle to return to the NAHL playoffs.

Held to two goals or less in regulation since March 3, and on a scoreless run on the power play since February 25, the Bobcats' goal-scoring has vanished as their hopes of returning to the postseason have dimmed.

The Bobcats are hoping their performance Friday removed a little of the bad juju they had built up, as Adam Pietila and Calvin Hanson each scored twice in a 4-1 win over North Iowa at VFW Sports Center.

"Our backs are against the wall, but our destiny is in our hands," Bobcats assistant coach Hunter Laslo, serving as bench boss for the night with head coach Layne Sedevie suspended, said. "We only had about a five-minute period where we fell apart a bit and made soft plays in our own end, but I was happy with our effort."

It took almost the entire first period to finally reward one of the most consistently dominant 20 minutes the Bobcats have played this season.

"We did a good job when we possessed the puck in their end," Laslo said. "That led to a lot of chances for us. We didn't give them much when we were cycling, and we were putting ourselves in the right position.

"When we use our feet and make smart and simple plays, we're a really effective hockey team."

On their second power play of the night and having already added another scoreless man advantage to what became an 0-for-43 streak, the Bobcats finally broke through, beating North Iowa goalie Mitch Day (31 saves) with just under two seconds to go in the period.

A couple of juicy rebounds netfront finally ended with the puck on Pietila's stick, and he hammered it home to beat the buzzer.

"Last weekend we weren't necessarily rewarded for our efforts," Laslo said. "It was nice to break through that barrier, and if we want to continue to have success the next five games, we need our special teams to step up.

"Both of our power-play lines had come off lengthy shifts, so I went with our second unit to start, then we got a change with about 25 seconds left and Adam got a goal he's fond of getting around that area of the net."

Back in net after a weekend off, Linards Lipskis (26 saves) held firm and kept the Bulls off the board despite several breakaways and forgotten players ending up right in his face with the puck on their stick.

"All game Linards was pretty solid," Laslo said. "He was confident and seeing the puck well. He was able to keep it a one-goal game when it mattered, and we'll need to have that level of goaltending for the next five."

Hanson and Pietila took over in the third, in a way Bismarck desperately needed them to.

Hanson tingled twine twice on unassisted tallies where he forced turnovers by the Bulls, beating Day clean on a breakaway for his first goal and sniping a shot through traffic for his second.

After North Iowa cut Bismarck's lead to 3-1 on a goal by Jackson Bisson, Pietila knocked in an empty-netter with 42 seconds to play.

"Hate to give one up late in the third period, but we were making soft plays in our end and that's what happens when you do that, the puck usually ends up in the back of your net," Laslo said. "Both Calvin and Adam, we've had to rely on our veteran group for scoring while our younger guys have adjusted to the pace, and they've led the group when we've needed them to."

Friday's effort is far from enough to get the Bobcats where they want to be.

With Minot, Aberdeen and North Iowa standing between them and a playoff spot, the Bobcats will have to continue to play desperate hockey.

That starts tonight, as they hope to extend their lead in the season series over the Bulls with a rematch at 7:15 p.m.

"We're taking things one game at a time," Laslo said. "We're proud of tonight, but we have to back it up tomorrow. It's must-wins from here on out."