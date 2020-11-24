Pandemic provides many challenges for Bobcats, NAHL teams

"You have to try to make the best of the situation you're dealt like anybody in my shoes. We try to grow from this situation and try to learn, and, hopefully, it will make us better coaches. ... It's an unknown world we live in right now."

Due to the virus pandemic, the door slammed shut on the NAHL last March on the cusp of the playoffs. The Bobcats were playing their best hockey of the season, and had improved to 32-12-8 for 72 points, just two points behind Central Division leader Aberdeen.

In a sense, Sedevie says, not much has changed.

"We're six or seven months down the road and we're still battling this thing. It's here for the long haul, and we'll do the best we can with the executive orders, guidelines and rules that are put in place. ... It's like living in a land of rumors lately."

Although the team's forced 25-day layoff put a crimp in things, Sedevie said the Bobcats have been able to practice for a week. And they are coming off a good outing, be it ever so long ago.

"Our last outing (an 8-1 victory at St. Cloud) was really good. Our guys got a little confidence, and then we get this break. I know Minot will be ready, and I know our guys will be ready. ... These kids love to play hockey, and that's what they want to do."