Pandemic provides many challenges for Bobcats, NAHL teams

Whatever the frustrations the Bismarck Bobcats experienced in their 2-5 start must have paled in comparison to what came next.
After opening the season with seven games in 22 days, the Bobcats sat for over three weeks.
Bismarck breaks a 25-day layoff tonight when it plays host to Minot in an North American Hockey League clash at the VFW Sports Center. Game time is 7:15 p.m.
Layne Sedevie, the Bobcats' general manager and coach, said the coronavirus pandemic, which was the primary cause of the layoff, made a bad situation worse.
"We had some positive (cornavirus) cases, so we weren't able to practice. We had to quarantine for a full week ... and there were 10 days when we couldn't get on the ice," Sedevie noted.
Sedevie says he's a coach who reminds his players to "control what you can control." Yet he's has found much of what has transpired the first six weeks of the NAHL season to be beyond his control.
New face of hockey
"It's different is one way to put it," he said. "There's no way to explain what what it's been like as a coach this year. It's not normal. So much has changed on a day-to-day basis. I'm the type of coach who likes to have in-person meetings to develop that relationship with the players, and it's been extremely hard to do that this year.
"You have to try to make the best of the situation you're dealt like anybody in my shoes. We try to grow from this situation and try to learn, and, hopefully, it will make us better coaches. ... It's an unknown world we live in right now."
Due to the virus pandemic, the door slammed shut on the NAHL last March on the cusp of the playoffs. The Bobcats were playing their best hockey of the season, and had improved to 32-12-8 for 72 points, just two points behind Central Division leader Aberdeen.
In a sense, Sedevie says, not much has changed.
"We're six or seven months down the road and we're still battling this thing. It's here for the long haul, and we'll do the best we can with the executive orders, guidelines and rules that are put in place. ... It's like living in a land of rumors lately."
Although the team's forced 25-day layoff put a crimp in things, Sedevie said the Bobcats have been able to practice for a week. And they are coming off a good outing, be it ever so long ago.
"Our last outing (an 8-1 victory at St. Cloud) was really good. Our guys got a little confidence, and then we get this break. I know Minot will be ready, and I know our guys will be ready. ... These kids love to play hockey, and that's what they want to do."
A major obstacle
When it comes to the team-building process, which is predicated on playing regularly, a weeks-long hiatus can be a nightmare come true for a coach.
"Our No. 1 obstacle is figuring out how to jell as a team. ... I would say this is the biggest obstacle a coach could possibly face," Sedevie observed. "Playing the right brand of hockey at the right time of year is about chemistry. I don't have that answer. ... With so many restrictions and so much protocol to follow there are just certain things we're not able to do."
Sedevie said many of the problems he's dealing with are not just NAHL-wide or nation-wide. They're continent-wide. Four NAHL franchises have taken leaves of absence this season.
Beyond the NAHL, Sedevie said two USHL teams are not operating and several college teams have opted out this season. In addition, the Canadian border issues that are causing headaches for professional sports are affecting junior hockey. U.S. players who could be playing in junior leagues north of the border are stymied.
"It's just a flip of the coin if they let you in," Sedevie said.
The upshot of it all is players, lots of players, who would normally be playing in junior leagues at this point, are looking for teams.
Adding things up in his head, Sedevie said there are abundant junior hockey players hunting for roster spots. That includes players from teams that are sitting out the season and freshman college commits whose schools aren't playing. The entire Ivy League is shut down for the season.
Hockey's homeless
"The player movement in junior hockey is something like I've never seen before. ... There might be 450 kids who would have homes, but this is just not a normal year," he observed. "I feel bad for the players. I hope they can find places to play. Usually there's a ton of places to play, but that's just not the case this year. ... There are a lot of kids scratching and clawing to find a home."
Sedevie said he's been able to keep his players in Bismarck during the extended break and expects his entire roster to have a clean bill of health for tonight's game against Minot.
That contest will be followed in short order by a home-and-home series with the Minotauros on Friday and Saturday. The Bobcats will play at home on Saturday.
There's been substantial movement on the Bismarck roster during the break. Since they last played, the Bobcats released seven players and added four.
The newcomers are defenseman Luke Gramer and forwards Jimmy Doyle, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Quinn Rudrud.
Gramer is an 18-year-old who graduated from Moorhead (Minn.) High School last spring and is committed to Northern Michigan. Doyle, 18, played for the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL last season. He's committed to St. Lawrence (N.Y.) University. Henkemeyer-Howe, 20, spent last season in the USHL with Sioux Falls. Rudrud is a 19-year-old who played for Waterloo in the USHL last season.
Scheduling and rescheduling
When the NAHL season opened last month, the schedule called for 60 games per team. Postponements and the ensuing rescheduling has resulted in changes in the league schedule almost daily.
"It's 100 percent COVID-related, and I think it's going to be that way throughout the year," Sedevie said.
Still, the league is shooting for a full 60-game schedule for each of the 23 teams operating this season.
"There's been a wrench thrown into (the schedule). ... My owner (Thom Brigl) and the other owners are trying to find a way to keep us at 60 games. I think we'll be playing midweek games. There's no other way to make up those games," Sedevie said.
Bismarck already has two midweek make-up games scheduled with St. Cloud at the VFW Sports Center, one in February and one in March. Those will be 363-mile one-way trips for the Norsemen.
If the Bobcats have to hit the road for midweek makeups, Minot (110 miles one-way) and Aberdeen (202) are manageable. But St. Cloud, Minn. (363), Cloquet, Minn. (431) and Austin, Minn. (525) are another matter. Cloquet is the home of the Minnesota Wilderness, a member of the Central Division.
Sedevie says with NAHL coaches wins are always important. But this season the greater concern may be just getting games played so the players can get on the ice.
"Every coach is concerned with having success. ... In the conversations I've had this year (with other coaches) I don't know if it's about wins or losses this year, or if it's about getting these kids another game so they can get the exposure they need to try and get a college scholarship," he said.
At the end of it all, Sedevie tied it all up in a tidy seven-word package.
"It's been a process, to say the least," he noted.
