Offseason? Not this summer for Sedevie and Bobcats

Summer is flying by for Layne Sedevie and the Bobcats. There's a team to build.
The Bobcats' head coach and general manager is not starting from scratch, but many ingredients still need to be bought.
As things stand now, the Bobcats have seven returners signed for their anniversary 25th season. The roster will get beefed up today with the National American Hockey League (NAHL) draft, in which Bismarck has six selections. That's followed by Main Camp July 23-25 in Hudson, Wis. Players report for training camp in late August.
The NAHL season ended in late June. The Bobcats advanced to the final eight in a season which stretched longer than usual for COVID-19 related reasons. That's meant a condensed offseason and less time than usual to construct the roster.
"It is a different offseason for sure, but I thought the league did a tremendous job to get in 56 games for the kids. The season ended up going longer than usual, but that's a good tradeoff," Sedevie said. "It's been busy, but that's kind of life in junior hockey."
The Bobcats returned just six players to last year's team, which also had to navigate multiple COVID-19 related road blocks. In the end, they finished ninth in the 23-team league with 64 points and played for a Central Division championship.
"It's a season we won't ever forget for a variety of reasons. There were just so many things that none of us had ever dealt with before," Sedevie said. "I'm just proud of those kids. We had some ups and downs, but our goal every year is to compete for a Robertson Cup championship and we put ourselves in position to do that."
That roster featured, at times, more than 15 NCAA Division I commitments. Several of them have moved on, but a core featuring defenseman Jon Ziskie (5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points last season) and forwards Nico Chmelevski (6-4), Ben Troumbly (6-13), Quinn Rudrud (4-9), Patrick Johnson (5-3) and Eddie Shepler (2-1) return. There are question marks in goal. Tommy Aitken was picked by Des Moines in the USHL draft. It's undecided where he'll end up.
"We need our returners to step in early and carry the load and allow the new guys to get acclimated to Bismarck, to my systems, to our coaching staff and everything else that's involved with playing junior hockey," Sedevie said. "We set out to do the same thing every year. Build a team that can win the Central Division."
The Bobcats hope to take a big step in doing that today. Their first pick is No. 21 overall and they will have five selections after that. Sedevie expects to focus on the blue line.
"Obviously, we took a hit in our D-corps so that's an area we'll be looking at," he said. "My scouts do a fantastic job every year. We feel good about where we're at in terms of building our team and the draft is another piece in that puzzle."
