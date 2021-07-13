Offseason? Not this summer for Sedevie and Bobcats

Summer is flying by for Layne Sedevie and the Bobcats. There's a team to build.

The Bobcats' head coach and general manager is not starting from scratch, but many ingredients still need to be bought.

As things stand now, the Bobcats have seven returners signed for their anniversary 25th season. The roster will get beefed up today with the National American Hockey League (NAHL) draft, in which Bismarck has six selections. That's followed by Main Camp July 23-25 in Hudson, Wis. Players report for training camp in late August.

The NAHL season ended in late June. The Bobcats advanced to the final eight in a season which stretched longer than usual for COVID-19 related reasons. That's meant a condensed offseason and less time than usual to construct the roster.

"It is a different offseason for sure, but I thought the league did a tremendous job to get in 56 games for the kids. The season ended up going longer than usual, but that's a good tradeoff," Sedevie said. "It's been busy, but that's kind of life in junior hockey."

The Bobcats returned just six players to last year's team, which also had to navigate multiple COVID-19 related road blocks. In the end, they finished ninth in the 23-team league with 64 points and played for a Central Division championship.