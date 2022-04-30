Norsemen beat Bobcats in OT, force Game 5 Monday in St. Cloud

Peyton Hanson scored at the 13:29 mark of overtime to lift St. Cloud to a 3-2 win over Bismarck Saturday night in Game 4 of their NAHL playoff series.

With the victory inside the VFW Sports Center, the Norseman forced a decisive Game 5 Monday night in St. Cloud at 6:30.

St. Cloud outshot the Bobcats 44-19, but it was the home team which led 2-1 late into the third period.

With five minutes left, Nik Hong tied the game at 2-2. It stayed 2-2 until Hanson’s winner with 6:31 left in the first overtime. It was the second overtime game of the series. The Bobcats won in double OT in Game 2 last Saturday in St. Cloud.

Paul Huglen scored in the first period for the Bobcats, the first goal of the game. Aiden Van Rooyan and Eddie Shepler got assists.

Tied 1-1 into the second period, Adam Pietila made it 2-1 Bismarck. Jake McLean and Jon Ziskie got assists.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin made 41 saves in goal for the Bobcats.

