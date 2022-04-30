 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norsemen beat Bobcats in OT, force Game 5 Monday in St. Cloud

043022-spt-bobcats-stcloud-2

Bismarck Bobcats forward Nico Chmelevskki (8) maneuvers the puck by teammate Michael Neumeier (4) during NAHL playoff action against St. Cloud at the VFW Sports Center.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Peyton Hanson scored at the 13:29 mark of overtime to lift St. Cloud to a 3-2 win over Bismarck Saturday night in Game 4 of their NAHL playoff series.

With the victory inside the VFW Sports Center, the Norseman forced a decisive Game 5 Monday night in St. Cloud at 6:30.

St. Cloud outshot the Bobcats 44-19, but it was the home team which led 2-1 late into the third period.

With five minutes left, Nik Hong tied the game at 2-2. It stayed 2-2 until Hanson’s winner with 6:31 left in the first overtime. It was the second overtime game of the series. The Bobcats won in double OT in Game 2 last Saturday in St. Cloud.

Paul Huglen scored in the first period for the Bobcats, the first goal of the game. Aiden Van Rooyan and Eddie Shepler got assists.

Tied 1-1 into the second period, Adam Pietila made it 2-1 Bismarck. Jake McLean and Jon Ziskie got assists.

Oskar Spinnars Nordin made 41 saves in goal for the Bobcats.

St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2, OT

St. Cloud;1;0;1;1;--;3

Bismarck;1;1;0;0;--;2

First period: 1. Bismarck, Paul Huglen (Aiden Van Rooyan), 7:55. 2. St. Cloud, Ethan Benz (Max Strand, Leo Gruba), 11:36 (PP).

Second period: 3. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Jake McLean), 10:45.

Third period: 4. St. Cloud, Nik Hong (Benz), 14:59.

Overtime: 5. St. Cloud, Peyton Hanson (Evan Murr, Hong), 13:29.

Goaltender saves: St. Cloud – Tomas Bolo 2-9-4-2--17. Bismarck – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 11-11-12-7--41.

Penalties: St. Cloud – 3 for 6 minutes. Bismarck -- 4 for 16 minutes.

Records: Series tied 2-2.

