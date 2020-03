The NAHL season and the upcoming ACHA Division II national hockey tournament have had their seasons affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bismarck Bobcats’ season is now on hold. According to the NAHL, games have been postponed “until further notice.”

The ACHA D-II tournament has been cancelled. The University of Mary men’s hockey team was to be the No. 1 seed for the tournament, which was set for March 20-24 in Frisco, Texas.

