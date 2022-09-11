Mitchell key in Bobcats’ D-corps

The Bismarck Bobcats needed an incredible second-half run to reach the NAHL playoffs last year, in large part because their team was built through moves made in the first few months of the season.

One such transaction was bringing in defenseman Trevor Mitchell after he was let go from the roster of the Minnesota Wilderness in late October of 2021.

"Last year at the start of the year, we were playing with a new defensive partner almost every game," Mitchell said. "We were feeling who could play with who, who does better with which partner."

Mitchell, a 6'4" defenseman from South Lyon, Mich., played 46 games with the Bobcats between the regular season and playoffs.

During those 46 games, Mitchell had nine points (one goal, eight assists) and a plus 7 in the plus/minus statistic.

Despite a large contingent of Bobcats defensemen returning this year, Mitchell will be stepping into a larger role for the Bobcats, due in part to Jon Ziskie, who led the Bobcats in scoring by a defenseman last season, aging out. The Bobcats open the season on Wednesday against Lone Star at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn.

"We had a good group last year, but this year we have guys who can step up and fill those roles," Mitchell said. "This year I'll be a top-four D on the team, a shutdown defenseman, creating some offense, making good breakout passes, and playing on the penalty kill."

The Bobcats arrived for their preseason a week earlier than they have in the past, in large part to try and ward off the issues that hampered them at the start of last year.

Mitchell thinks the extra work has paid off.

"We came in a week early to get a bit better, get a head start on (building) the team," Mitchell said. "We don't want to start like we did last year. We want to get going right off the jump this year. Guys know what to expect from coaches, from players, from everywhere on the ice."

Not only has the additional time helped get the team together, it's given players like Mitchell a better idea of who they might end up playing with.

"We're starting to see who does well together, who has a good connection and chemistry between the guys," Mitchell said. "We'll roll with seven defensemen and see who plays well with who, and adapt from there."

Part of Bismarck's work to improve, as well as their preseason schedule, was playing Aberdeen in a pair of scrimmages last week.

Aberdeen is another experienced team, much like the Bobcats, but the pair of games allowed the Bobcats to rotate players in and out of their lineup for additional looks.

"Lineups were mixed up, so we had time to adapt, feel out the ice and work as a team," Mitchell said. "It helps you adapt to other teams because we're not always playing at home. You have to learn how to play on different ice."

Taking over a top-four role on Bismarck's defense will see Mitchell playing against better offensive players throughout the year. He has worked hard to prove to the coaching staff that he's ready for the increased role.

"I'm looking to help out the forwards in the defensive zone, have better tape-to-tape passes, boxing out in front of the net so our goalies can see shots from the line," Mitchell said. "I want to limit cross-ice passes in the neutral zone. I want to look for guys who are open, making harder passes, and finding good shot points in the offensive zone."

An increased role on the team also means Mitchell stepping into a bit of a leadership role, something he is looking forward to.

"The guys who returned, who were here last year, we know what the coaches are asking and looking for," Mitchell said. "We're able to help out. Whether you have a letter or not, the returners help out the younger guys, we're able to be the younger players' big brothers and help them out when they have questions."