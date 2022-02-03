McLean leads resurgent Bobcats squad

Being a competitive force has not been much of an issue for the Bismarck Bobcats in their history. But to start this season, the team struggled.

A lineup void of many of the players that had brought success in previous years meant the team has had to build itself back up on the fly. One of the building blocks, both for this year and hopefully for the future, is forward Jake McLean.

"Hockey is a small world, and you build your connections, I got Jake because of a good friend," Bobcats coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "He’s been our best player all season long, our most consistent player.

"Jake’s been there all year long, through some of the downs and the ups as well, and that consistency is the reason he leads our team in scoring.”

Scoreless in just 14 of Bismarck's 38 games, it's been a rare sight for McLean, a 19-year-old forward from North Vancouver, British Columbia, to not be somewhere on the scorer's page.

"He’s got about as big a role as anybody on our team," Sedevie said. "He’s made the most of it, which is up to the player."

Sedevie has said the team would need to win somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 to 70 percent of the remainder of its games over the final few months of the season to make the playoffs.

So far, so good. With a 6-2 record since the calendar flipped from 2021 to 2022, winning has been on the menu much more often for the Bobcats, including a sweep of division-leading Austin last weekend.

"We played our best weekend of the year as a team," McLean said. "We didn't have many, if any, lapses and really had our most complete 60 minutes of the year. We limited their chances and capitalized on chances we didn't capitalize on in the games in Austin."

While McLean leads the Bobcats with 36 points, just shy of a point-per-game pace, goal-scoring has only recently surged in his game.

"He’s more of a pass-first guy, but he’s been scoring more of late and he scored the winner Friday night on a rebound," Sedevie said. "He’s being rewarded for being in the right spots and that’s something we’ve trying to press with our guys up front, we’ve got to take away the eyes of the goaltender and make them work harder and he’s done a nice job of that."

McLean sits third on the Bobcats with 12 goals, and of those 12, he's scored five of them since the calendar flipped, and he's scored eight of the 12 (not to mention adding seven assists) since Bismarck's mid-December series against North Iowa, which kickstarted an 8-4 run for the team.

"We've become more familiar with each other," McLean said. "We had a lot of moving pieces at the start of the year, but we're executing our systems better now and the guys are starting to learn and catch on."

As for his off-the-rink activities, McLean stays active, getting in time with friends both off and on the team while staying with Mandy and Albert Keyser, his billet family.

"(The Keyser's) have been great about everything, they've included me and given me everything I need," he said. "I've been studying for the SATs, but I like to go out with the guys, and we've been bowling quite a bit lately. I also like to play video games every now and again, which helps me stay connected with friends back home."

With a schedule heavy on divisional play, McLean and the Bobcats have had plenty of time to get some rivalries kicked back up, and he's got a few teams in particular he's enjoyed playing in his first year in the NAHL.

"I like to play against Austin and Minot," he said. "They give us competitive and high-spirited games. There's a lot of competitive energy."

But when it comes down to whether McLean and the Bobcats will make the playoffs, it's going to need to come with a bump in their play away from the VFW Sports Center.

In their first 18 road games, the Bobcats are 4-13-0-1 and have earned just nine points, tied for lowest in the NAHL.

"We need to pack up the effort we had Friday and Saturday (against Austin) and bring it with us (on the road)," Sedevie said. "We don't have 1,200 fans behind us like we do in our building, but that's the way we have to play in order to have success."

St. Cloud is both Bismarck's next opponent and its next road opponent. Now sitting second in the division ahead of the three-way tie between Aberdeen, North Iowa and Minot, this weekend's games are big for the Bobcats to continue their improvements.

In Bismarck's first four road games against the Norsemen, the Bobcats are 1-3, with their first road win of the season against St. Cloud coming in early January.

"(St. Cloud) is a good team and they've moved up the standings to where they should be," Sedevie said. "They've got a veteran group, and we can't go in there thinking they'll hand us four points, we have to play a sound game."

Defensive improvements will be key to continuing to build toward sustained success on the road, and McLean feels the team has started improving on that end.

"At the start of the year, we were giving away at lot of grade-A chances," he said. "Recently we've been keeping teams more on the perimeter and making things easier on our goalies."

Whatever happens with the Bobcats during their final 22 games, Sedevie hopes that McLean is one of a number of players the Bobcats can build around going forward.

"We've got a big group of players we can return," he said. "Patrick Johnson, Nico Chmelevski, Eddie Shepler, Calvin Hanson, Brandon Reller, these are guys you can build around.

"Jake's been a difference-maker in all situations and we knew from day one what we were going to get."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0