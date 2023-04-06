Last year, a major reason Bismarck made its historic run to the NAHL playoffs was goaltender Oskar Spinnars Nordin standing on his head in crucial situations.

With four games to go and the Bobcats three points out of a playoff spot, they are hoping for a similar closing finish from goaltender Linards Lipskis.

"Having a guy that is solid between the pipes and we know can win games is huge," Bismarck head coach Layne Sedevie said. "That's something we thought we'd have this year with Oskar, but with his visa issue, it didn't work out for us to bring him back, and Linards is the one we went with, and we're happy we did."

Sedevie identified Lipskis as an option this year due to a tip from Northern Michigan associate head coach Byron Pool, head coach of the Bobcats before Sedevie took over in 2011.

"One of the big things in this game as a coach is you have to have is good relationships," Sedevie said. "Byron got me this job 13 years ago, and with Linards being committed to Northern Michigan, they thought Bismarck would be a good spot for Linards to play and develop."

Signed to play at Northern Michigan, Lipskis jumped into the deep end of learning to play against American competition by playing the supermajority of minutes in net for the Bobcats during the NAHL Showcase to open the season.

"It's a great spot for him to be here and develop and get ready for college hockey," Sedevie said. "His technique and foundation was good, which is the things you watch on video, and then getting him here, he's a big, sound, quiet goaltender that still has good athletic ability and he has a lot of pieces to be a good goaltender at the next level."

Sedevie's history as a coach known for his development of goaltenders has been vital the last few seasons as the Bobcats have cycled through goaltenders.

With Linards, Sedevie and the other Bobcats coaches have worked with him more on the mental side of the game, which is vital to being a good goaltender at any level.

"We watched a lot of video of him, and while there are a lot of aspects that go into goaltending, a lot of it is mental," Sedevie said. "Talking with him on a day-to-day basis, going through the goals he's given up, I think that's a huge role in developing a goaltender."

It was a bit of a rocky start for the Latvian-born netminder.

Through the first weekend in December, Lipskis was 7-8-1 and bounced somewhat regularly between allowing three or more goals (nine starts) and allowing two or fewer (eight starts).

"He's had some ups and downs through the year, but that's part of moving over here and getting acclimated," Sedevie said. "In order to play at the next level, if you have a bad game, you have to be able to reset and refocus, and there are going to be games where you give up a bad goal.

"To be able to settle in after a bad goal is part of the mental side where Linards is starting to understand, with the mentality where if you give up a goal, you have to stop the next shot and you can't worry about the next shot."

Also important to adjust to is that lineups in the NAHL are rarely consistent with players coming on and off the team.

The lineup changes are perhaps toughest on goalies, who rely heavily on getting into a rhythm with their teammates.

"It's definitely difficult, I've never been on a team that's had such a wide roster and changes players as much as this," Lipskis said. "It's definitely not easy, especially when guys you have a connection with leave, but it's a learning process on finding out how to play.

"The biggest thing is communication. If you are communicating, you'll be fine with anybody."

After deciding that goaltender CJ Kier wasn't going to get the job done as a partner in crime for Lipskis, Sedevie went out and traded for NAHL veteran Hunter Garvey.

Garvey and Lipskis have been a solid tandem in net for the Bobcats

"Garvey has gone through it at this level," Sedevie said. "They're both great kids, and they've had a good working relationship."

Lipskis said it's been a plus to have a veteran like Garvey around to help him with the transition.

"I've had a good competition with Garvey," he said. "As long as you keep winning, you keep playing. It's been a good competition and I like him."

After that opening weekend in December, Lipskis took a break from playing with the Bobcats to join the Latvian World Juniors team.

"For him, it was an opportunity for him to play for his country, and for him to have that opportunity, it was invaluable because so few kids get the chance to do that," Sedevie said. "Being able to come back and tell myself and Hunter about it, to me, that's what it's all about.

"Whenever we've had a kid with the ability to go and play for his country, you're allowing the kid to do that and happy for them that they got that experience."

A great experience for Lipskis, though he didn't touch the ice, seemed to have reset the goaltender and improved his game.

"That was an amazing experience, being able to represent my country," Lipskis said. "I was together with the guys I grew up with, playing with them and against them. It was a definite reset, being able to spend time with people from home, and I came back with a fresh mind ready to get back to it."

Lipskis was back in net for the Bobcats in mid-January, and since then, he has gone 6-5-3, while allowing three or more goals just five times.

That's stepped up even further in his last five games. While only being 3-2-0 in that stretch, he was in net for a tough-luck 1-0 loss to St. Cloud, and has allowed 10 goals in those five games.

"It's a big responsibility, but the whole team has the same goal, to keep working and trying to win," Lipskis said. "My job is to do my job, save the puck as much as I can and keep the team in the game.

"The big number of games I've been able to play, I've already played more games this year than the last two years together, so I've gotten a lot more game experience which has helped my consistency."

A matchup he has particularly excelled in, and could provide some of the reasoning for Sedevie choosing him to backstop the Bobcats in their hunt for the playoffs, is his play against North Iowa this season.

"North Iowa is a good transition team, they screen well and shoot well from the D-man," Lipskis said. "They're a tough team to play against, but we've done pretty well against them."

In four matchups against the Bulls this year, Lipskis is 3-0-1, allowing just five goals in those four games for a save percentage of .952 and a goals against average of 1.22.

That includes his two wins against North Iowa this past weekend, in which he was stymied in a hunt for a shutout on Friday late in the third period, and a gutsy performance Saturday when the Bobcats held on for dear life and a 4-2 win.

"Those were a little tougher games for me as a goalie, because of how much we controlled the puck," Lipskis said. "You have to keep yourself in the game even when you're not facing a shot for five or more minutes, because sometimes you can have a big chance coming your way and you have to be ready."

Thanks to a sweep of Aberdeen by Minot and Bismarck's sweep of North Iowa, the Wings and Minotauros are tied at 58 points with the Bobcats sitting just behind with 56.

"You can see how much things can change in one weekend," Sedevie said. "Quite frankly, our scoreboard is the only one that matters when you're backed into this situation. For us, we have to go down and get four points, and if we do that, we put ourselves in an even better position."

With a calm game that has been steady against the transition-favored offense of the Bulls, Lipskis seems to have a style that makes life difficult for Bismarck's opponents over the next four games.

Sedevie mentioned that a goalie getting hot against the same team, especially when they have to essentially play each other in a faux-playoff series in the final games of the regular season, can be frustrating for opponents.

"The big thing is, he had a good weekend, and that's a good start," Sedevie said. "When you get that opportunity, you have to embrace it. There's a saying that the second-best goalie doesn't play, and that's the reality.

"When you get into crunch time, like we have now, you can get hot against a team when you play them that much, which can give both you and your team confidence, and also really frustrate your opponent."

Getting hot on the road is tough, especially when a road trip is bracketed by nearly a full day of bus-riding.

"The big thing is, every player is different, but when it comes to being a goaltender, you've built a knowledge of what works for you," Sedevie said. "I don't ask them to do anything out of the norm or do something uncomfortable with, you have to feel as comfortable as can be to prepare for the weekend."