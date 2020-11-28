Late goal lifts Minot past Bobcats

Minot had mustered just one point in its last four NAHL games. The Minotauros came to Bismarck badly in need of a win.

It didn't come easily, but Minot eked out a 4-3 victory over Bismarck on Saturday evening at the VFW Sports Center.

"We'd lost two to Aberdeen and two to Bismarck. This was a must win," Minot head coach and general manager Shane Wagner said. "We had to prove to ourselves we could play with these guys. Aberdeen and Bismarck are two of the top teams."

Minot's victory ended a three-game Bobcats winning streak, the most recent victories over Minot on Wednesday and Friday.

Catrter Korpi, a 19-year-old forward who once played for Bismarck, was the primary architect of Minot's win. He scored the last two Minotauro goals.

His game-winner came with 2:24 remaining on a 2-on-2 break. He was able to turn the corner on the left side and cut across the goal mouth, left to right. He beat Bobcats goalie Noah Altman with a low shot.

"I tried to get the goalie moving and create a hole. I got it through the five-hole (between the legs)," Korpi said.

Korpi agreed with his coach that Saturday's win was much-needed.