Johnson makes most of two stints with Bobcats, headed to D-I Northern Michigan

Grant Johnson knew all he needed to know about the Bismarck Bobcats after finishing his high school hockey career at Grand Forks Central.
Likewise, the Bobcats knew about Johnson, whose team went 27-0 and won a state title in his senior year. Mostly they knew he could play quality hockey and, even better, he was from North Dakota.
It was a perfect fit, as Johnson would found out twice on a path that will lead to an NCAA Division I scholarship starting this fall at Northern Michigan University.
“I hadn’t been to a game in Bismarck but I had heard there was a lot of North Dakota players that had gone to the Bobcats and go on to Division I success,” said Johnson, whose final Bobcat season ended prematurely In March when the league shut down due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “(Assistant) coach Garrett Roth reached out to me and Bismarck being so close was nice for me.”
Johnson is one of 12 players on the Bobcats roster that have committed to colleges following their junior hockey careers. When you see a Bobcats game at the VFW Sports Center, chances are you watching players who will be playing NCAA DI hockey down the road.
In their 23 years -- the second-oldest franchise in the North American Hockey League -- the Bobcats have sent 210 players to the NCAA ranks. Team owner Thom Brigl said of those, 63 have been North Dakotans and 26 have been from the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Johnson was typical of players whose development drew the attention of college recruiters.
“He’s a talented player and a Grand Forks kid, too. Look at what he’s done with this program in the two years he’s been here,” Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie. “He’s a talented player who’s going to have a solid career at Northern Michigan. Grant is a well-rounded player and playmaker. He does a little bit of everything.”
Johnson had two stints with the Bobcats, the first in the 2016-17 season. But that season ended early, too, when he suffered a knee injury that limited him to just 11 games. He had a goal and six assists, and knee surgery from which he has fully recovered. It was an eye-opening experience.
“For me it was proving I could produce in a league with a lot better competition,” Johnson said. “The game in juniors is a lot more physical and faster paced so it was just getting my game to that level. It was the consistency of the play night in and night out.”
Johnson returned fully healthy in the fall of 2017 and exploded. The foot-11, 180-pound forward had 10 goals and 26 assists in 53 games.
With a full year of Tier II junior hockey behind him, Johnson decided to give Tier I a try in Lincoln of the United States Hockey League. He wasn’t happy with the results, scoring three goals and four assists in 53 games.
“The USHL was a step up and I wanted to take that step, but it didn’t go as planned,” Johnson said. “I was happy to end up back in Bismarck.
“I knew I’d be getting a lot more opportunities in Bismarck and they really believed in me as a player and would give me the tools to be successful at the next level."
Johnson said Roth is a big reason why he returned. A former Bobcats forward, Roth finished his eighth season on the bench. He has team records for career goals (70), assists (86), points (156).
“He does the forward stuff. He’s a really good player’s coach,” Johnson said of Roth, who was hired as the first head coach of the NAHL's Wichita Falls Warriors last week.
In 48 games this season, Johnson had a team-high 14 goals and a 29 assists.
“As an older guy, it was my goal to be the guy this team looks to night in and night out to lead the team,” Johnson said.
Johnson was one of many players responsible for the Bobcats’ blistering 17-2-1 start to the season. They went 2-8 in January, looking more like a MASH unit due to injuries, then picked things up again in February and started looking like a team that could make a run deep into the playoffs. Then it all ended.
“We were catching fire the last few weeks, Johnson said. “We were confident we were going to take that first spot. We had heard rumblings but it was never in our heads that they would cancel the season. In the midst of a playoff run like that was heartbreaking.”
For some, the end of the season was just that. For others, it might be the end of a career. But for Johnson and 11 others, it was just another memory as they move on, having accomplished the goal here they wanted.
“Just looking back, I’m really grateful I got to be a part of it,” Johnson said. “Bismarck is a good place to live and the Bobcats, specifically the coaches and ownership, is first rate. And the support we get from the fans is unbelievable. The fans are great and makes it a special place to play. It’s definitely my favorite place to play.”
This is the first of a three-part series on the Bismarck Bobcats.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!