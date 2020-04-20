Johnson makes most of two stints with Bobcats, headed to D-I Northern Michigan

“The USHL was a step up and I wanted to take that step, but it didn’t go as planned,” Johnson said. “I was happy to end up back in Bismarck.

“I knew I’d be getting a lot more opportunities in Bismarck and they really believed in me as a player and would give me the tools to be successful at the next level."

Johnson said Roth is a big reason why he returned. A former Bobcats forward, Roth finished his eighth season on the bench. He has team records for career goals (70), assists (86), points (156).

“He does the forward stuff. He’s a really good player’s coach,” Johnson said of Roth, who was hired as the first head coach of the NAHL's Wichita Falls Warriors last week.

In 48 games this season, Johnson had a team-high 14 goals and a 29 assists.

“As an older guy, it was my goal to be the guy this team looks to night in and night out to lead the team,” Johnson said.

Johnson was one of many players responsible for the Bobcats’ blistering 17-2-1 start to the season. They went 2-8 in January, looking more like a MASH unit due to injuries, then picked things up again in February and started looking like a team that could make a run deep into the playoffs. Then it all ended.