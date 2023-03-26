Long-term captaincies in the NAHL, where change can happen quickly, are reserved for one-of-a-kind players.

The latest player to wear the 'C' for the Bismarck Bobcats for multiple seasons, with one more on the way, is center Patrick Johnson.

Six games from concluding his third season in Bismarck, Johnson has found himself as one of the team's best players in a season where the Bobcats are teetering on the edge of missing the playoffs.

"Patty is a guy that wears a 'C' for us for a reason," Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. "He does things the right way, you love to have him on your bench as a coach, and he's what you want your leaders to be about both on and off the ice."

"This organization has been nothing but good to me and my family," Johnson said. "I don't know if I'd be the player I am right now without this organization. It's an honor to wear a letter on your jersey, especially for this organization with the history it has."

Second on the team in points with 40 -- 16 goals, 24 assists -- Johnson has crossed a career-high in games played at 52 and counting after playing in one game in 2019-20, 34 in 2020-21, and 50 last year.

"He's done a nice job for us this year in point production," Sedevie said. "His scoring touch is better than it was last year, and I think he's grown as a player in all areas."

Johnson, like many of his teammates, has moved around the lineup for the Bobcats during his tenure with the team, particularly this season when consistency has been hard to find.

"I've matured a lot since coming here," Johnson said. "Coming in as a 17-year old and playing against 20 and 21-year olds, straight out of AAA hockey, that matures you pretty quick.

"I take pride throughout my career to work day in and day out to earn my ice time. My work ethic has gotten me where I am today, and I want to keep earning my spot on rosters as I continue my career."

While the units have changed, Johnson has been a consistent part of Bismarck's special teams.

Second on the team in power play goals -- he has seven, two back of Vertti Jantunen's nine -- and one of five Bobcat players with a short-handed goal this season, the Bismarck coaching staff has been able to keep one player consistent on units that have struggled this year.

"We've struggled with consistency, but there's stuff you can control and stuff you can't, and I thought we've played hard," Sedevie said. "It's nice when your leaders can produce on the ice for you, and with the minutes he logs, he's a pivotal piece for our hockey club, and he's what you want Bobcat hockey to be about."

The Bobcats ran into a hot goaltender over the weekend against Aberdeen.

The Bobcats pushed to a hard-fought shootout win over Aberdeen on Friday, winning 3-2 thanks to Evan Hunter's goal in the skills competition.

Despite playing well on Saturdasy, the Bobcats were stung early by a pair of first-period goals from the Wings and fell 4-1 thanks to a superb night, and weekend in general, from goaltender Cole Moore.

"This was one of our more solid weekends, we just didn't have bounces go our way," Johnson said. "There's only so much you can do, but while things didn't go our way tonight, overall it was a good weekend that we can build on."

Moore finished the weekend series with 71 saves on 74 shots faced, and held the Bobcats scoreless for almost 90 consecutive minutes between their final regulation goal on Friday and their last-minute tally Saturday.

"They got two early, then we cut the deficit to 2-1 and then they waved the goal off," Sedevie said. "That was the game-changer. Nothing you can do about it, but man it stings for sure. Clearly went in, but they still waved it off.

"(Moore) was phenomenal all weekend. We had chance after chance on the power play in the second period, and he was as good as we've seen all year long."

Offense in general has been tough for the Bobcats to come by in recent weeks.

Dating back to a 4-1 win over Austin on March 3, the Bobcats have not scored more than two goals combined between regulation and overtime, with the only two games they've won in that stretch being 3-2 shootout wins.

"If we had gotten chances like we had been this weekend, we'd be scoring more," Sedevie said. "If we keep giving ourselves chances like we did this weekend, we'll score some goals. We haven't gotten the kind of looks we got (this weekend against Aberdeen) for a long, long time, which is an encouraging sign moving forward."

But six points back with six games to play isn't an impossible turnaround to have happen, depending on how the rest of the division breaks in the next three weeks.

"A lot of people thought last year was impossible, and they probably think it this year as well," Sedevie said. "We have to get our two points on Friday and then move on to Saturday."

Johnson knows that well, having been a key contributor as Bismarck pulled off one of the more improbable comebacks in NAHL history last season.

In Bismarck's final seven games of the season, in which they went 5-1-1 to beat Minot out for the final spot in the Central Division playoffs, Johnson had four goals and four assists, including a three-point game in the deciding 5-1 win over the Minotauros in the 2021-22 regular season finale.

"Having a lot of guys back and other veteran players we picked up this year, helps us with experience," Johnson said. "We'll be relying on those guys, and we have to throw everything we have at our last six games.

"A lot of the veteran guys are telling the younger guys that don't have the playoff experience or that push, you have to get them on your level and you have to go out and play with your teammates and help them however you can."

The final six games of Bismarck's regular season are all against North Iowa -- four home games with a road trip to Mason City sandwiched in between.

Johnson has fared well against North Iowa, which is in just its second NAHL season. The centerman has tallied 12 points in 18 games against the Bulls, counting five goals and seven assists.

"We can only control what we can control," Johnson said. "Six out of six is our goal here. For these last six games, I'm only worried about making the playoffs, so we're going out and working on repetition."

Johnson has made long-time friends in his years with the Bobcats, friendships that have helped develop him into the player he has become.

"This organization gives you all the tools you need to be a Division-I hockey player," Johnson said. "I'm grateful for Layne, Hunter, the other coaches and my teammates. It's been great to spend the last three years here, and I'm looking forward to one more."

Though not signed to a college yet, Johnson does hope to sign with a team eventually.

He's still got what he hopes to be at least 66 games left with the Bobcats before heading that way, though.

"Hoping to play one more year here," Johnson said. "Getting a Division-I scholarship has been my goal since I came here, and Layne has been helping me along the way. It's easy to work towards that every day."

Along with his friendships on the ice, Johnson has appreciated his billet family, the Horners.

The family has several young children that Johnson has enjoyed getting on the ice with, and expands his leadership abilities beyond the ice to his host family's kids.

"They have four kids that love hockey, so it's cool to share stories with them," Johnson said. "I share stuff with them, hoping they can pick up on some things. The town of Bismarck is great to us as an organization, our fans are nothing but the best, they put us on their back and we try and come out every weekend and put on a show for them."