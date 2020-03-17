It's goodbye, NAHL playoffs

For five days the North American Hockey League has been treading ever closer to the edge of the cliff. On Tuesday it took the leap.

The NAHL has canceled all remaining competition for the 2019-20 season.

That extinguishes all hope that the league might be able to salvage at least the post-season playoffs in some form.

Tuesday's decision is the culmination of the fast-moving timeline brought about by the coronavirus crisis that's virtually snuffed out athletic competition in the U.S., amateur and professional.

It's doubtful any division in the 26-team league has been affected as much by the alarming turn of events as the Central Division. The Bismarck Bobcats trailed Central Division leader and reigning Robertson Cup champion Aberdeen by two points when play was halted.

Last Friday the NAHL announced a pause in regular season play with the intention of monitoring the unfolding coronavirus emergency.

On Monday, the league canceled the remainder of the regular season while retaining the option of playing the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Tuesday that option was eliminated.