It's goodbye, NAHL playoffs

For five days the North American Hockey League has been treading ever closer to the edge of the cliff. On Tuesday it took the leap.
The NAHL has canceled all remaining competition for the 2019-20 season.
That extinguishes all hope that the league might be able to salvage at least the post-season playoffs in some form.
Tuesday's decision is the culmination of the fast-moving timeline brought about by the coronavirus crisis that's virtually snuffed out athletic competition in the U.S., amateur and professional.
It's doubtful any division in the 26-team league has been affected as much by the alarming turn of events as the Central Division. The Bismarck Bobcats trailed Central Division leader and reigning Robertson Cup champion Aberdeen by two points when play was halted.
Last Friday the NAHL announced a pause in regular season play with the intention of monitoring the unfolding coronavirus emergency.
On Monday, the league canceled the remainder of the regular season while retaining the option of playing the Robertson Cup playoffs.
Tuesday that option was eliminated.
"The NAHL and its board of governors did everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup finals. ... The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of cancelling all events of 50 or more people during the next eight weeks made that reality impossible without dramatically disrupting the rest of our hockey calendar," league Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld was quoted as saying in a prepared statement. "All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule, which is currently outside the CDC window."
Frankenfeld said the decision to shut down was made with the safety of the NAHL's hundreds of players in mind.
"We have had an incredible and memorable 2019-20 season until this point, so this is a very sad day for everyone associated with the NAHL. ... However, the safety of our hockey community, including all of our players, is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved," Frankenfeld was quoted as saying.
The Bobcats were skating along at a blinding pace when play was called off prior to last Friday's games. They had won four straight and 11 of their last 14 games, a stretch that included two overtime setbacks.
That run, which began Jan. 31, has produced 24 points for a season total of 72. That's enabled Bismarck to lop 10 points off Aberdeen's lead. Aberdeen now tops the division with 74 points.
The shutdown also applies to all NAHL combines, the Prep Invitational in late March and the 18U Top Prospects Tournament in May.
All those events have been suspended with a league commitment to reschedule them "as soon as possible."
The annual NAHL player draft remains in place on June 2.