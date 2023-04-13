Forward Evan Hunter had been one of the hottest scorers for Bismarck in the first half of the season.

In the second half, Hunter had cooled off, and entering Saturday's must-win game in North Iowa, hadn't potted a goal since January 28th against Aberdeen.

That scoreless streak fell in a big, big way -- though Hunter will say it doesn't matter who is scoring goals as long as the team is successful -- as the Bobcats engineered their biggest comeback of the season to bring four points back with them from Mason City.

"It felt pretty good, but that's not what we're focused on," Hunter said. "It was good to get it, but it was bigger to get the tying goal. Goals will come and go, but as long as we're winning, it doesn't matter who is scoring. We'll need everybody if we get to the playoffs."

Falling behind at all had been a bit of a death knell for the Bobcats this season before Saturday's 5-4 overtime win.

Bismarck had registered just four wins all year when allowing only the first goal, and had yet to come back and win a game from a deficit larger than two goals.

"Familiar territory for us, when you look at this season and last season," Bismarck head coach Layne Sedevie said. "We're fighting for our lives."

So of course the Bobcats allowed the first three goals -- though if you ask Bismarck head coach Layne Sedevie, it should have been two goals -- to make it extra difficult on themselves.

"It was probably the best weekend I've seen from Linards in the goaltending aspect of tracking pucks and looking comfortable in the net," Sedevie said. "One goal was probably not a goal and the other play was a broken play that was a mistake."

Adam Pietila got the ball rolling for the Bobcats shortly after goaltender Linards Lipskis potentially saved Bismarck's season with a nifty side-to-side save on a North Iowa 2-on-1.

Pietila, currently Bismarck's leading goal-scorer, got his first of the game on the board just over two minutes after the Bulls made it 3-0.

Hunter's time came early in the third.

With Drew Holt having made it 3-2 less than a minute and a half earlier, Hunter teamed with linemates Attila Lippai and Vertti Jantunen to tie the game at 3-all and beat North Iowa goalie Stefan Carney.

The Bobcats took a 4-3 lead on Pietila's second of the game, only to have the Bulls tie the game with seven seconds left to force overtime.

Hunter then earned an assist, giving the forward his first two-point game of the season since January 27, on Michael Neumeier's overtime winner.

"The third period was a lot of fun, we went into the locker room and told the guys this 20 minutes would pretty much be the difference between us continuing to have a shot at the playoffs or our season would be meaningless in the final two games," Sedevie said. "They responded, and I'm proud of them for sure for that."

The two wins in North Iowa were Bismarck's third and fourth in a row, the first time all year the Bobcats have put together a four-game winning streak.

While he's glad his team is figuring it out late, Sedevie is wishing this recent boost in consistency could have come a little earlier on to make this less stressful.

"We're in a do-or-die situation, and we've found a way to be consistent and have that effort every night, and you sit and scratch your head as a coach wondering where that's been for five or six months," Sedevie said. "That's the most frustrating part for me, we wouldn't be in this situation if we didn't put ourselves here.

"We were very consistent in the second half last year after putting ourselves in a big hole in the first half, but you had the feeling we would do something and have a chance. We've struggled so much this year to have a consistent weekend, let alone two in a row, but the guys haven't quit, and when it comes down to this situation, that's huge."

It seems appropriate that Hunter's return to the goal side of the score sheet coincides with the Bobcats regaining viability on the power play.

Hunter earned the primary assist on Pietila's drought-busting power-play goal back on March 31, helping snap an 0-for-43 streak for the Bobcats.

"We've finally gotten chemistry on our units," Sedevie said. "We're moving the puck around, getting looks we want. A month and a half ago, we'd probably decline the power play, but it was a beautiful play, we got the play we wanted, and the next thing you know, it was a tie game."

Bismarck scored twice on the man advantage the night after, but Hunter wasn't involved in either tally.

As one of two Bismarck players tied for the team lead with 20 points on the power play -- Vertti Jantunen (9 goals, 11 assists) is the other -- Hunter (5 goals, 15 assists) was a bit of an indicator as to the struggles the Bismarck power play was on for more than a month.

With the man advantage scoring again, Hunter's impact offensively is that much bigger for a Bobcat team in need of two more wins to give themselves the best shot possible at the playoffs.

"Hunter was one of our most consistent players in the first half in the season, and was scoring as well," Sedevie said. "The second half has been a bit of a struggle for him, and it's been a lot of a guy who is figuring himself out, figuring junior hockey out, and I think he's done a nice job.

"He's one of our top guys as far as points go, so when you go on must-win stretches like this, you look for guys like him to step up, and he has."

Hunter's settled on a line with Jantunen and newcomer Attila Lippai, which has been a consistently strong line on both ends of the ice for the Bobcats.

"Those guys make it easy to play," Hunter said. "Vertti and Atilla are easy to work off of, and we have some good chemistry. It's been good to settle in and now we have figured out where we're all going to be, and I think we can keep building off of what we've been doing."

Hunter, who is already committed to Bemidji State, has spent this season, full of ups and downs for both him and the team as a whole, working on parts of his game with Sedevie and assistant coach Hunter Laslo.

"One of the biggest things I've worked on is to when to cut ties with the puck and when to make a smart play and get the puck deep instead of creating something out of nothing," Hunter said. "That's been a big issue for me, last year when I was playing in the USHL, I didn't learn that in junior hockey and it's easier to get away with doing things like that.

"That's something me, Layne and Las have talked about a lot and I've been able to adjust. I'm still working on it, but I've learned a lot. Definitely leads to more offense, because we can build more off a puck in deep than when I turn the puck over at the blue line."

That development time has been important for Hunter, who is unsure as to when the Beavers will call him up.

"I'm in no rush, it's their decision," Hunter said. "It's a big jump, so I'll keep working on improving and getting myself ready for that."

One area where Hunter was able to affect things while not scoring during regulation was in the shootout.

During that two-plus-month stretch where he didn't register a goal, Hunter tallied three times in the shootout, all of which were game-winners for the Bobcats.

"Not only has he stepped up five-on-five, he's been almost perfect for us in the shootout the last month or so," Sedevie said. "When we've needed something, go-to guys like him have stepped up for us."

"In the shootout, it's one-on-one with the goalie, and I try to make him drop first, make them do something they don't want to do," Hunter said. "You know what's open after that. You can get in a drought on the shootout pretty easy, but I've been hot the last few and I've been reading them well."

Hunter hasn't just been working on developing skills on the ice.

Thanks to billet family members Dennis and Michelle Budeau, along with Hunter's billet brothers, the 18-year old is gaining some skills off the ice.

"They've been unreal, they've been a second family for me," Hunter said. "They're the best. They take us out, they're teaching me to cook a little bit. Wouldn't want any other family."

Hunter has enjoyed his time in Bismarck

As a native of Wisconsin, he is well aware of the reign of terror that Midwest winters impose upon the land.

"It's pretty sweet here, all the guys are great," Hunter said. "Most of our life is at the rink here, and while the travel can be tough, it's not too bad. I'm from Wisconsin, it's not too different, a lot of the same weather. I like it here."

Over the next few days, Hunter's time in the capital city this season could either earn an extension, or be cut unfortunately short.

With Minot, North Iowa and Aberdeen all tied with 62 points, and Bismarck sitting behind them with 60, four points in the fifth and sixth straight games against North Iowa this weekend are absolutely vital.

"We put ourselves in a tough spot with our inconsistency throughout the year," Hunter said. "All we can do is focus on the last two games, and it feels good we at least have given ourselves a chance this weekend. It's tough when you play a team this much to end the year, but defensively, we've stuck to our assignments and stuck to our gameplan, and when everybody buys in, things go a lot more smoothly."

Even better, four points, combined with a pair of losses from Minot and Aberdeen, could allow the Bobcats to, improbably, sneak into third place for a matchup against current second-place squad St. Cloud.

But as all good coaches will say, Sedevie wants his team focused on getting Friday's two points, before making any appointments for the playoffs.

"We're taking it one game at a time, one shift at a time," Sedevie said. "We have to do our job Friday to even give ourselves a chance Saturday. There will be a lot of people watching the Central Division to see what shakes out for the second year in a row. Somehow we're here, and the good part is, we still have a chance.

"While there are other scoreboards that matter, if we don't get two wins, it doesn't matter. So Friday, we'll see what happens after our game, but the most important part for us is to get two points Friday."