Holt ready for increased role with Bobcats

The role of a fourth-line player in hockey is simple: Check hard, keep pucks out of the net, and make life miserable for your opponent any way you can.

That was the role of Bismarck Bobcats forward Drew Holt in the 2021-22 season, a role he flourished in for the playoff-bound Bobcats.

"Last year, I was a fourth-line guy," Holt said. "You don't know how much you'll play, but when you do play, you have to be ready."

But as every year and season brings change, so has Holt's role for the Bobcats in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

After playing a defensive-minded role last year, the departure of several of Bismarck's top-scoring forwards has left gaps in the top six of Bismarck's forwards, a hole Holt expects to fill this year.

"This year, being a top-six guy, I still have to have that defensive game (I had as a fourth-liner) but I also have to take opportunities to score and play more of an offensive game," Holt said. "Being on the power play this year should help, being on special teams will help."

Holt, an Eden Prairie, Minn., native, isn't unfamiliar with a more scoring-focused mindset with the Bobcats.

Holt's name filled up the scoresheet early last year, with the winger tallying 17 of his 27 points (six goals, 11 assists) in Bismarck's first 30 games.

His production tailed off when Bismarck started to figure out its lineup in its run to the playoffs, and finished with just two points (a goal and an assist) in Bismarck's final 19 games.

Holt hopes to return to the scoring winger he knows he can be this season.

"Having more of a role this year will be big," he said. "Having confidence in myself, shooting the puck more, should help, and so should playing with my teammates, gaining chemistry with them. No matter what, goals will come."

The 20-year-old will have the opportunity to do just that.

Bismarck's offseason is moving right along, and the Bobcats wrap up their preseason schedule, and will decide on their roster, after competing in this weekend's fourth annual War in Watford City, a two-game exhibition series between Bismarck and the Minot Minotauros at the Rough Rider Center.

Until then, who exactly Holt will play with is still up in the air, as are a number of roster spots for the Bobcats.

"With a lot of guys coming back, we know what to expect and we know how we play together," Holt said. "I think it's been going well, a lot better than last year. We should be more prepared than we were last season."

While the Bobcats roster has plenty of returners, Holt knows the importance of being able to play with anybody on the roster.

"It's easier to read the game when you're playing with guys who think the same as you," Holt said. "But it's also important to play with other guys because you never know, a guy can take a penalty, get into a fight, someone can get hurt.

"It's important, especially now (in the preseason), to learn each other, talk with each other, and learn how we play together."

Before heading to Watford City, the Bobcats hosted a pair of scrimmages against another division rival, Aberdeen, at the Wachter Ice Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

With longer periods than the usual 20-minute frames in the regular season, Holt talked about how the longer periods in the scrimmages against the Wings help the Bobcats get ready for the season.

"It gets you in better shape, because when you play 20-minute periods, those last five minutes can feel super long," Holt said. "When you play longer periods, it can really help your conditioning, and you shouldn't get as tired playing 20 minutes in the regular season if you're playing 25 in the regular season."

With the Aberdeen exhibition matches being the first time the 2022-23 Bobcats have played a different team, getting plenty of time on the power play, particularly in the second period, was beneficial for the Bobcats.

"It was nice because we haven't played anybody else on the power play," Holt said. "It was the first time facing someone who doesn't know what we're doing, and they treated it differently than our killers did in practice."

Holt knows what he will be focusing on during his second season with the Bobcats.

"For me, a focus is defensive zone, being able to be strong and getting the puck out of the zone every time," Holt said. "On the offensive side, when I get chances, I need to bury them, because when you leave chances out there and you lose by a goal, thinking about the goals you left on the ice hurts."