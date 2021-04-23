High-flying Wings roll to 44th victory

One achievement after another has fallen to the Aberdeen Wings, but still they skate like a team with something to prove.

Coach Scott Langer's team has long since exceeded pre-season expectations. The next goal was to win the North American Hockey League's Central Division regular season championship. Mission accomplished.

Then there's the President's Cup for the league's best regular-season record. Done.

The big plum, of course awaits. The Wings were the 2019 Robertson Cup champions. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to pandemic concerns, so this is their chance to repeat, sort of.

If Friday night's 7-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats is any indication, the Wings are on track to play far into the postseason.

Langer, who earlier this season became the NAHL's all-time winningest coach, likes the way things are shaping up.

He looked at this week's test of three games in three nights in three arenas as a test, and his team has responded well.

On Thursday night the Wings trimmed Minot 7-2 in Minot. Then they took down the Bobcats on the road. Tonight they play host to the Bobcats at Aberdeen, the final regular season games between the two teams.