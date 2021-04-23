High-flying Wings roll to 44th victory

One achievement after another has fallen to the Aberdeen Wings, but still they skate like a team with something to prove.
Coach Scott Langer's team has long since exceeded pre-season expectations. The next goal was to win the North American Hockey League's Central Division regular season championship. Mission accomplished.
Then there's the President's Cup for the league's best regular-season record. Done.
The big plum, of course awaits. The Wings were the 2019 Robertson Cup champions. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to pandemic concerns, so this is their chance to repeat, sort of.
If Friday night's 7-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats is any indication, the Wings are on track to play far into the postseason.
Langer, who earlier this season became the NAHL's all-time winningest coach, likes the way things are shaping up.
He looked at this week's test of three games in three nights in three arenas as a test, and his team has responded well.
On Thursday night the Wings trimmed Minot 7-2 in Minot. Then they took down the Bobcats on the road. Tonight they play host to the Bobcats at Aberdeen, the final regular season games between the two teams.
Thus far, Aberdeen has won 10 of 11 games with Bobcats. The Wings have treated the rest of the division in like manner. They stand 44-4-0-1 with 89 points.
"We're playing three games in three nights in three different venues, and the last four periods are some of the best hockey we've played," said Langer, who spent 10 years in Bismarck as a junior hockey player and assistant coach.
The Wings scored at least two goals in every period en route to Friday's victory at the VFW Sports Center.
Will Arquiett and Marshall Walker got Aberdeen off and running in the first period.
Bismarck's momentary ray of sunshine came early in the second period as Lars Rodne scored after taking a long pass at the blue line from Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe.
That made it 2-1, but the Wings responded with the final five goals of the game.
Jake Goldowski scored twice and Kyle Gaffney lit the lamp once as the Wings opened a 5-1 lead after two periods.
Goldowski finished off a hat trick in the third period and Trevor Russell tallied the game's final goal.
The Wings finished with a 35-20 advantage in shots on net.
Goldowski skates on Aberdeen's fourth line. Dominik Wasik, the backup goalie, picked up his sixth win in eight decisions. That says a lot about Aberdeen's depth.
"A lot of our success comes from our depth. We get scoring from all of our lines. It just depends on what night it is," the coach said.
Langer said this, his fifth Wings team, is not a team loaded with veteran players, Aberdeen's record notwithstanding.
"We did not have a lot of guys coming back. My staff did a really good job of recruiting this group. At some point we realized this could be a really good season considering how hard our guys worked. ... We could just tell they were completely bought in and they played so hard to win," Langer noted.
That edge remains with the playoffs near at hand.
"The guys are really motivated. They've been playing that way and they're playing for each other," Langer observed.
He said a lot of that has to do with the leadership core in the locker room.
"We have a big-time leadership group ... and they're all on the same page," he said.
Following tonight's game in Aberdeen, the second-place Bobcats, now 26-18-2-3, return home for a series with the Minnesota Wilderness, their final two regular-season games at the VFW Sports Center.