Before this past weekend, Bismarck’s hopes of making the NAHL playoffs were fading faster than hopes that this year’s snowpack will melt before June.

Unlike the snow that still remains, with more on the way, the Bobcats have new life in their hunt to return to the playoffs, thanks in large part to winger Calvin Hanson.

Second on the Bobcats with 42 points, Hanson picked up three of those points as the Bobcats swept their two-game series with North Iowa thanks to a 4-2 win Saturday at the VFW Sports Center.

“It’s nice that we’re starting to find some momentum,” said Bismarck head coach Layne Sedevie, back behind the bench after serving a one-game suspension. “Overall it was a good weekend and now we have four games left.”

The two-game sweep of the Bulls was just the third all season for the Bobcats where they didn’t surrender a point to their opponents. It was also their first sweep since Jan. 27-28 on the road in Aberdeen.

“Right now, when you look at the standings, we don’t have any other options than to do what we did,” Sedevie said. “To have a good weekend, it should hopefully give us some momentum and make things interesting in the standings.”

The win came thanks in large part due to Bismarck’s special teams play.

Holding North Iowa scoreless on five penalty kills and scoring their first three power play goals since Feb. 25, it was a superb weekend for units that have been inconsistent.

“We’ve tried so many different guys and combinations, so it was nice to get both our power play units a goal,” Sedevie said. “Any time you get two in game, and your penalty kill does its job, you have a really good chance to win a game. We haven’t had that for so long, and it was great to have that tonight.”

While Hanson did not feature in any of the power-play scoring on the weekend, he did score two big insurance goals, the first of which became the game-winner, early in the third period on Friday.

“I was fortunate to get those goals and help the team out,” Hanson said. “My line was playing well, we were getting pucks deep, forechecking, forcing turnovers and creating chances, and that comes down to everybody doing their job. Luckily I was able to get a couple in the net.”

Saving his best for last, Hanson earned the primary assist on Bismarck’s final goal of the weekend, a huge insurance tally with time winding down in the third period Saturday.

“You’re going to fight adversity, we’ve fought it throughout the season, and we didn’t have our best third period in either game,” Sedevie said. “It was an all-around good play. Calvin made a great play to get the puck to Rels. It was nice to get some separation, especially because right after that goal we had to kill a penalty, and that could easily have made a difference.”

Hanson didn’t score his first goal of the season until Nov. 19, though he had managed to register 10 assists before then.

Hanson tied Adam Pietila, who had four points of his own on the weekend, for the Bobcat goal-scoring lead with 21.

Hanson’s scoring ability picking up has been crucial in the Bobcats nabbing just enough points over the last few months to stay relevant in the Central Division playoff chase.

“I’ve developed a lot this year and found my confidence a bit in the middle of the season,” Hanson said. “I started using my feet, which is a big attribute for myself. I know what I can bring to the table, and I just have to go out and do it.”

Bismarck’s wins over North Iowa froze the Bulls at 61 points, while pushing the Bobcats to 56.

That leaves the last four teams in the Central — North Iowa, Minot, Aberdeen, and Bismarck — separated by just five points. Minot currently holds the final playoff spot after its own sweep of Aberdeen.

“It doesn’t matter who our opponent is right now,” Hanson said. “We just have to get four points next weekend and then four the weekend after. It’s do-or-die hockey from here on out, and we have to win. One turnover of a puck can cost us our season, and we just have to keep playing our game.

“When we get in do-or-die situations, we’ve learned over the year from our ups-and-downs, and hopefully we can keep producing and get into the playoffs with some momentum.”

Up next is another series against the Bulls, this time in Mason City, Iowa.

“One of the biggest things we have to do as a group is take it one game at a time, one period at a time, all the way down to one shift at a time,” Hanson said. “We can’t look ahead to game 60, we have to look ahead to the next shift. It’s good for us to celebrate from this one, then we have to learn from this weekend and take it into next weekend.”

The sweep of North Iowa have also provided another bit of clarity for the Bobcats. After back-to-back wins in goal, Linards Lipskis (12-13-4) will be Bismarck’s go-to netminder the rest of the way.

“We’ve been trying to have a guy emerge, and Linards was really good this weekend,” Sedevie said. “He made a save on a 2-on-0 that may well have saved our season. To me, he’s earned the net right now and we’ll run with him.”

The Bobcats are trying to rally late, as they did last season, into the playoffs.

“We have guys back from last year’s historic run, and now it comes down to four games,” Sedevie said. “The guys did a good job. Now we have to get the boys some rest and go to their building and get four points.”