Gramer proved he had game early for the Bobcats

Coming up through the successful Moorhead programs also was key to his development.

“In Moorhead we’re very fortunate to have a lot of great hockey people in our association,” he said. “Coming from that program certainly helped in the transition to juniors. It was still a big jump but that atmosphere (in Moorhead) really helped prepare for making the next step.”

Gramer has more steps to come, where the next one will be remains to be seen. He was drafted in the second round by the Fargo Force in the USHL Draft Phase II. He plans to play one more season of juniors before heading to play D-I hockey at Northern Michigan. He committed to the Wildcats as a junior in high school.

This season, Gramer has lived with Brad and Nicole Feldman with teammate Ben Troumbly, a St. Cloud State commit. Ice time with the Bobcats has been earned this season with the team rostering nearly 20 D-I commits.

“It’s unbelievable every day in practice you have so many Division I committed players on the ice you definitely have to earn your way onto the ice,” he said. “It’s been a great experience for me personally. I feel like I’ve grown as a player and a big part of that is my teammates and the coaches also do a great job pushing us.”