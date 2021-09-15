Chmelevski hopes to carry postseason success over for Bobcats

Nico Chmelevski really came on in the playoffs last season for the Bismarck Bobcats.
The California-born forward hopes to carry his strong finish last spring into a new NAHL season for the Bobcats, which started Wednesday night.
Chmelevski had two goals and two assists in four playoff games after tallying six goals and four assists in 37 games during the regular season.
“I was very happy to be able to contribute during the playoffs for our team. It was a lot of fun,” said Chmelevski, who turns 19 later this month. “I’ve always loved playing in meaningful games when there’s a lot on the line. That’s always seemed to bring the best out of me.”
Chmelevski and the Bobcats begin what they hope is a return to the playoffs with the season-opening NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn. Bismarck opens against the Northeast Generals. Puck drop
The Bobcats advanced to the Central Division finals last season with a largely veteran team. The roster features fewer than 10 returners this season.
“We have a lot of new players, but we also have a lot of talent,” Chmelevski said. “Guys like me, (Jon) Ziskie, (Quinn), Rudrud, are looking forward to helping the new guys get comfortable and used to playin the NAHL. It’s a big step up just with the competition, but that’s the exciting part. It’s a challenge every night.
"Last year our older guys were great leaders. They welcomed me with open arms and I want to be able to do that for our younger guys."
Last season was particularly challenging. With covid-caused starts and stops, the season lasted a grueling 10 months. It made for a short offseason, which Chmelevski spent with his family in his hometown of Northville, Mich.
Born in Huntington Beach, Calif., Chmelevski moved to Michigan with his parents and two brothers when he was eight years old. He worked out at the USA Hockey facility in Northville where he was able to bulk up physically, while also getting in some time on the links.
“It was a lot of time in the gym, trying to get stronger, and a lot of skating,” he said. “I went golfing with my brothers and had fun. It was good.”
Chmelevski is starting his third season of junior hockey and second with the Bobcats. He hopes of playing NCAA Division I hockey, but his main focus is on helping the Bobcats contend.
“I’d love to play Division I hockey. I’d be very happy to get that opportunity, but I’m not going to think about it too much,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a great season with my teammates.”
He hopes this season is closer to standard, but is ready for whatever comes his way.
“Whatever the new normal is now, we’ll make the best of it,” he said. “Last season, our coaches, our ownership and the league did a great job of allowing us to have a season. It was a challenge in a lot of ways, but we were able to go out and play. Everybody was really appreciative of that.”
