Chmelevski hopes to carry postseason success over for Bobcats

"Last year our older guys were great leaders. They welcomed me with open arms and I want to be able to do that for our younger guys."

Last season was particularly challenging. With covid-caused starts and stops, the season lasted a grueling 10 months. It made for a short offseason, which Chmelevski spent with his family in his hometown of Northville, Mich.

Born in Huntington Beach, Calif., Chmelevski moved to Michigan with his parents and two brothers when he was eight years old. He worked out at the USA Hockey facility in Northville where he was able to bulk up physically, while also getting in some time on the links.

“It was a lot of time in the gym, trying to get stronger, and a lot of skating,” he said. “I went golfing with my brothers and had fun. It was good.”

Chmelevski is starting his third season of junior hockey and second with the Bobcats. He hopes of playing NCAA Division I hockey, but his main focus is on helping the Bobcats contend.

“I’d love to play Division I hockey. I’d be very happy to get that opportunity, but I’m not going to think about it too much,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a great season with my teammates.”